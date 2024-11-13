Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

INDO EURO INDCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find enclosed herewith the copy of outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

INDO EURO INDCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2) Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 9, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

INDO EURO INDCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report Please find enclosed herewith copy of outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024