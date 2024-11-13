iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
INDO EURO INDCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find enclosed herewith the copy of outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
INDO EURO INDCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2) Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 9, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202430 Apr 2024
INDO EURO INDCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report Please find enclosed herewith copy of outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
INDO EURO INDCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the 3rd Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023 and 2) any other business matter with the permission of chair. Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Outcome of Board Meeting. Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Appoinment of M/s. Purva Sharegistry(India) Private Limited, as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) in place of M/s Link Intime India Private Limited (LinkIntime), existing Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

