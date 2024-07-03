Indo National Ltd Summary

Promoted by S R Jiwarajka and Matsushita Electrical Company, Japan, in 1972, Indo National Ltd (INL) was incorporated as a public limited company. The Company is in the business of manufacture and marketing of batteries, torches, LED products, mosquito bats, Electrical accessories and Razors & Blades. Nippo has 20 depots across India and has distribution network with over 3200 distributors across India.Matsushita holds 40% of INLs equity. The Indian partner is Obul Reddy. The company has already diversified into the sale of flashlights under the Nippo brand. INLs R&D department has developed batteries for Indias defence forces. It has obtained governments permission to manufacture 20,000 sets of tape-recorder-cum-transistors.INL recently added two types of high-performance batteries to its existing brands--UM-3 Premium Gold and UM-1 Mega Super. The UM-3 is meant for walkmans and cameras. The UM-3 has 50% more power compared to the companys Nippo brand and has a longer shelf life of 24 months. The UM-1 mega cells find application in toys and cassette recorders. The company has obtained ISO 9001 certification from TUV CERT certification body of Rheinisch-Westfalischer TUV e.v., for design development, production and sales of Dry Cell Batteries. It is also planning to import alkaline and lithium batteries under the Panasonic brand for marketing in the country. During 2001-02 the Paper Seperator project was completed successfully at a cost of Rs.3.36 crores which was met out of internal accruals. This is an important component in the manufacture of UM-3 batteries.The Company commissioned one more Wind Mill (1.5MW) at Tirunelveli District., Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs.9.25 Crores in 2009. Effective from 10th April 2013, name of the Company was changed from Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd. to Indo National Ltd. The Company incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary company M/s. Helios Strategic Systems (I) Ltd (HSSIL) and through HSSIL, and through HSSIL, it acquired 44.49% equity shareholding in Kineco Limited, a company based at GOA in to defence and Aerospace business during 2015-16.DORCO, a new product was launched in 2019-20.