SectorDry cells
Open₹573.4
Prev. Close₹570.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.26
Day's High₹573.4
Day's Low₹550.75
52 Week's High₹775
52 Week's Low₹500
Book Value₹308.5
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)413.44
P/E103.73
EPS5.47
Divi. Yield0.88
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
224.61
222.73
224.68
226.62
Net Worth
228.36
226.48
228.43
230.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
386.75
329.72
275.8
318.63
yoy growth (%)
17.29
19.55
-13.44
1.03
Raw materials
-225.82
-209.11
-170.49
-201.82
As % of sales
58.39
63.42
61.81
63.34
Employee costs
-53.82
-45.12
-38.99
-36.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
45.65
30.23
31.16
32.34
Depreciation
-5.34
-5.57
-5.76
-5.23
Tax paid
-11.7
-0.52
-10.13
-11.44
Working capital
30.66
9.65
3.12
-9.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.29
19.55
-13.44
1.03
Op profit growth
47.73
8.77
-5.5
16.73
EBIT growth
39.27
6.7
-3.56
6.54
Net profit growth
6,881.55
-97.68
0.58
23.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
640.6
572.03
570.18
531.81
508.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
640.6
572.03
570.18
531.81
508.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.11
5.46
18.76
18.37
15.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eveready Industries India Ltd
EVEREADY
395
|38.2
|2,876.31
|29.5
|0.25
|362.44
|59.78
Indo National Ltd
NIPPOBATRY
570.35
|103.73
|425.55
|2
|0.88
|127.57
|303.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P Dwarakanth Reddy
Joint Managing Director
R P Khaitan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
J Srinivasan
Joint Managing Director
Aditya Reddy
Non Executive Director
M Sankara Reddy
Independent Director
Kiran Joseph
Independent Director
Deepa Seshadri
Reports by Indo National Ltd
Summary
Promoted by S R Jiwarajka and Matsushita Electrical Company, Japan, in 1972, Indo National Ltd (INL) was incorporated as a public limited company. The Company is in the business of manufacture and marketing of batteries, torches, LED products, mosquito bats, Electrical accessories and Razors & Blades. Nippo has 20 depots across India and has distribution network with over 3200 distributors across India.Matsushita holds 40% of INLs equity. The Indian partner is Obul Reddy. The company has already diversified into the sale of flashlights under the Nippo brand. INLs R&D department has developed batteries for Indias defence forces. It has obtained governments permission to manufacture 20,000 sets of tape-recorder-cum-transistors.INL recently added two types of high-performance batteries to its existing brands--UM-3 Premium Gold and UM-1 Mega Super. The UM-3 is meant for walkmans and cameras. The UM-3 has 50% more power compared to the companys Nippo brand and has a longer shelf life of 24 months. The UM-1 mega cells find application in toys and cassette recorders. The company has obtained ISO 9001 certification from TUV CERT certification body of Rheinisch-Westfalischer TUV e.v., for design development, production and sales of Dry Cell Batteries. It is also planning to import alkaline and lithium batteries under the Panasonic brand for marketing in the country. During 2001-02 the Paper Seperator project was completed successfully at a cost of Rs.3.36 crores which was met out of i
Read More
The Indo National Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹551.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo National Ltd is ₹413.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo National Ltd is 103.73 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo National Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo National Ltd is ₹500 and ₹775 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo National Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.36%, 3 Years at 4.29%, 1 Year at -23.33%, 6 Month at -2.54%, 3 Month at 1.45% and 1 Month at 9.57%.
