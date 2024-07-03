iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo National Ltd Share Price

551.25
(-3.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open573.4
  • Day's High573.4
  • 52 Wk High775
  • Prev. Close570.35
  • Day's Low550.75
  • 52 Wk Low 500
  • Turnover (lac)21.26
  • P/E103.73
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value308.5
  • EPS5.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)413.44
  • Div. Yield0.88
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indo National Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Dry cells

Open

573.4

Prev. Close

570.35

Turnover(Lac.)

21.26

Day's High

573.4

Day's Low

550.75

52 Week's High

775

52 Week's Low

500

Book Value

308.5

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

413.44

P/E

103.73

EPS

5.47

Divi. Yield

0.88

Indo National Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Indo National Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|12:51 PM

The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indo National Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 34.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indo National Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

224.61

222.73

224.68

226.62

Net Worth

228.36

226.48

228.43

230.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

386.75

329.72

275.8

318.63

yoy growth (%)

17.29

19.55

-13.44

1.03

Raw materials

-225.82

-209.11

-170.49

-201.82

As % of sales

58.39

63.42

61.81

63.34

Employee costs

-53.82

-45.12

-38.99

-36.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

45.65

30.23

31.16

32.34

Depreciation

-5.34

-5.57

-5.76

-5.23

Tax paid

-11.7

-0.52

-10.13

-11.44

Working capital

30.66

9.65

3.12

-9.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.29

19.55

-13.44

1.03

Op profit growth

47.73

8.77

-5.5

16.73

EBIT growth

39.27

6.7

-3.56

6.54

Net profit growth

6,881.55

-97.68

0.58

23.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

640.6

572.03

570.18

531.81

508.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

640.6

572.03

570.18

531.81

508.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.11

5.46

18.76

18.37

15.77

View Annually Results

Indo National Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Eveready Industries India Ltd

EVEREADY

395

38.22,876.3129.50.25362.4459.78

Indo National Ltd

NIPPOBATRY

570.35

103.73425.5520.88127.57303.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indo National Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P Dwarakanth Reddy

Joint Managing Director

R P Khaitan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

J Srinivasan

Joint Managing Director

Aditya Reddy

Non Executive Director

M Sankara Reddy

Independent Director

Kiran Joseph

Independent Director

Deepa Seshadri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo National Ltd

Summary

Promoted by S R Jiwarajka and Matsushita Electrical Company, Japan, in 1972, Indo National Ltd (INL) was incorporated as a public limited company. The Company is in the business of manufacture and marketing of batteries, torches, LED products, mosquito bats, Electrical accessories and Razors & Blades. Nippo has 20 depots across India and has distribution network with over 3200 distributors across India.Matsushita holds 40% of INLs equity. The Indian partner is Obul Reddy. The company has already diversified into the sale of flashlights under the Nippo brand. INLs R&D department has developed batteries for Indias defence forces. It has obtained governments permission to manufacture 20,000 sets of tape-recorder-cum-transistors.INL recently added two types of high-performance batteries to its existing brands--UM-3 Premium Gold and UM-1 Mega Super. The UM-3 is meant for walkmans and cameras. The UM-3 has 50% more power compared to the companys Nippo brand and has a longer shelf life of 24 months. The UM-1 mega cells find application in toys and cassette recorders. The company has obtained ISO 9001 certification from TUV CERT certification body of Rheinisch-Westfalischer TUV e.v., for design development, production and sales of Dry Cell Batteries. It is also planning to import alkaline and lithium batteries under the Panasonic brand for marketing in the country. During 2001-02 the Paper Seperator project was completed successfully at a cost of Rs.3.36 crores which was met out of i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indo National Ltd share price today?

The Indo National Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹551.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo National Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo National Ltd is ₹413.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo National Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo National Ltd is 103.73 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo National Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo National Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo National Ltd is ₹500 and ₹775 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo National Ltd?

Indo National Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.36%, 3 Years at 4.29%, 1 Year at -23.33%, 6 Month at -2.54%, 3 Month at 1.45% and 1 Month at 9.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo National Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo National Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.35 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 34.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo National Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.