|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director of the Company
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve second qtr and half yearly standalone and consolidated results for the period ended 30th Sep 2024. Standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BAORD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BAORD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Board of Directors approved the scheme of amalgamation of M/s. Helios strategic systems ltd with M/s. Indo national ltd as per section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act 2013.
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly standalone / consolidated financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Independent Woman Director
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be held on 28th May 2024 to approve standalone and consol of accounts for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and also to recommend dividend if any. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|1. Appointment of Mr. Kiran Joseph as Independent Director of the Company and change in committee members of the Board of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INDO-NATIONAL LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st december 2023 standalone and consolidated Results for the quarter and year ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.