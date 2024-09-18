Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Appointment of Independent Director of the Company

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve second qtr and half yearly standalone and consolidated results for the period ended 30th Sep 2024. Standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BAORD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BAORD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Board of Directors approved the scheme of amalgamation of M/s. Helios strategic systems ltd with M/s. Indo national ltd as per section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act 2013.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly standalone / consolidated financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Appointment of Independent Woman Director

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be held on 28th May 2024 to approve standalone and consol of accounts for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and also to recommend dividend if any. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

1. Appointment of Mr. Kiran Joseph as Independent Director of the Company and change in committee members of the Board of the Company.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024