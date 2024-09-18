iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo National Ltd Board Meeting

531.85
(-0.81%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:09:40 AM

Indo National CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Appointment of Independent Director of the Company
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve second qtr and half yearly standalone and consolidated results for the period ended 30th Sep 2024. Standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BAORD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BAORD MEETING HELD ON 11TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Board of Directors approved the scheme of amalgamation of M/s. Helios strategic systems ltd with M/s. Indo national ltd as per section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act 2013.
Board Meeting9 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly standalone / consolidated financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Appointment of Independent Woman Director
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be held on 28th May 2024 to approve standalone and consol of accounts for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and also to recommend dividend if any. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
1. Appointment of Mr. Kiran Joseph as Independent Director of the Company and change in committee members of the Board of the Company.
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
INDO-NATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INDO-NATIONAL LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st december 2023 standalone and consolidated Results for the quarter and year ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Indo National: Related News

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

18 Sep 2024|12:51 PM

The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.

