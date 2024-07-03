Indo National Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
640.6
572.03
570.18
531.81
508.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
640.6
572.03
570.18
531.81
508.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.11
5.46
18.76
18.37
15.77
Total Income
650.71
577.48
588.94
550.18
523.94
Total Expenditure
599.9
557.39
544.08
475.03
476.72
PBIDT
50.81
20.09
44.86
75.15
47.23
Interest
13.75
11.17
10.77
12.76
16.57
PBDT
37.06
8.92
34.09
62.4
30.66
Depreciation
17.64
16.93
13.18
12.58
12.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.36
3.93
5.71
15.49
6.03
Deferred Tax
1.42
-3.95
1.8
1.81
1.98
Reported Profit After Tax
14.64
-7.99
13.4
32.51
10.44
Minority Interest After NP
5.02
-2.57
4.89
2.14
9.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.62
-5.69
7.94
30.38
1.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-16.54
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.62
-5.69
7.94
30.38
17.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.83
-7.59
10.59
81.01
3.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
100
100
250
50
Equity
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.93
3.51
7.86
14.13
9.29
PBDTM(%)
5.78
1.55
5.97
11.73
6.03
PATM(%)
2.28
-1.39
2.35
6.11
2.05
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
