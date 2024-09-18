iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo National Ltd Key Ratios

528
(0.66%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.65

28.93

4.36

4.35

Op profit growth

-5.61

43.18

38.24

27.16

EBIT growth

-1.79

32.97

27.33

9.8

Net profit growth

2,061.13

-93.7

16.49

35.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.76

11.94

10.75

8.11

EBIT margin

11.86

12.64

12.25

10.04

Net profit margin

5.71

0.27

5.66

5.07

RoCE

15.32

18.18

16.24

14.33

RoNW

3.32

0.16

2.68

2.53

RoA

1.84

0.09

1.87

1.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

86.7

27.84

82.65

56.33

Dividend per share

25

5

20

25

Cash EPS

47.45

-28.8

34.62

30.02

Book value per share

645.33

571.44

568.64

539.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.1

7.85

5.04

8.12

P/CEPS

7.5

-7.58

12.04

15.25

P/B

0.55

0.38

0.73

0.84

EV/EBIDTA

4.56

3

5.67

8.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

33.57

48.88

Tax payout

-34.73

-16.79

-28.54

-35.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.52

86.57

97.33

79.66

Inventory days

59.98

49.14

46.69

46.45

Creditor days

-50.82

-51.54

-43.05

-22.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.75

-3.87

-9.77

-7.36

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.3

0.06

0.17

Net debt / op. profit

1.37

1.08

0.34

1.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.79

-56.77

-57.68

-60.59

Employee costs

-15.29

-14.6

-14.32

-13.07

Other costs

-18.14

-16.67

-17.24

-18.21

Indo National : related Articles

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

18 Sep 2024|12:51 PM

The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.

Read More

