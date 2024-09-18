Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.65
28.93
4.36
4.35
Op profit growth
-5.61
43.18
38.24
27.16
EBIT growth
-1.79
32.97
27.33
9.8
Net profit growth
2,061.13
-93.7
16.49
35.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.76
11.94
10.75
8.11
EBIT margin
11.86
12.64
12.25
10.04
Net profit margin
5.71
0.27
5.66
5.07
RoCE
15.32
18.18
16.24
14.33
RoNW
3.32
0.16
2.68
2.53
RoA
1.84
0.09
1.87
1.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
86.7
27.84
82.65
56.33
Dividend per share
25
5
20
25
Cash EPS
47.45
-28.8
34.62
30.02
Book value per share
645.33
571.44
568.64
539.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.1
7.85
5.04
8.12
P/CEPS
7.5
-7.58
12.04
15.25
P/B
0.55
0.38
0.73
0.84
EV/EBIDTA
4.56
3
5.67
8.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
33.57
48.88
Tax payout
-34.73
-16.79
-28.54
-35.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.52
86.57
97.33
79.66
Inventory days
59.98
49.14
46.69
46.45
Creditor days
-50.82
-51.54
-43.05
-22.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.75
-3.87
-9.77
-7.36
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.3
0.06
0.17
Net debt / op. profit
1.37
1.08
0.34
1.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.79
-56.77
-57.68
-60.59
Employee costs
-15.29
-14.6
-14.32
-13.07
Other costs
-18.14
-16.67
-17.24
-18.21
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
