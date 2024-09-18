iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo National Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

560.8
(2.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:44:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo National Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

386.75

329.72

275.8

318.63

yoy growth (%)

17.29

19.55

-13.44

1.03

Raw materials

-225.82

-209.11

-170.49

-201.82

As % of sales

58.39

63.42

61.81

63.34

Employee costs

-53.82

-45.12

-38.99

-36.67

As % of sales

13.91

13.68

14.13

11.51

Other costs

-73.05

-52.43

-45.12

-57.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.88

15.9

16.36

18.11

Operating profit

34.04

23.04

21.18

22.42

OPM

8.8

6.98

7.68

7.03

Depreciation

-5.34

-5.57

-5.76

-5.23

Interest expense

-4.14

-5.52

-2.34

-2.39

Other income

21.09

18.28

18.08

17.56

Profit before tax

45.65

30.23

31.16

32.34

Taxes

-11.7

-0.52

-10.13

-11.44

Tax rate

-25.62

-1.72

-32.5

-35.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33.95

29.71

21.03

20.9

Exceptional items

0

-29.22

0

0

Net profit

33.95

0.48

21.03

20.9

yoy growth (%)

6,881.55

-97.68

0.58

23.4

NPM

8.77

0.14

7.62

6.56

Indo National : related Articles

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|12:51 PM

The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo National Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.