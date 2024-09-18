Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
386.75
329.72
275.8
318.63
yoy growth (%)
17.29
19.55
-13.44
1.03
Raw materials
-225.82
-209.11
-170.49
-201.82
As % of sales
58.39
63.42
61.81
63.34
Employee costs
-53.82
-45.12
-38.99
-36.67
As % of sales
13.91
13.68
14.13
11.51
Other costs
-73.05
-52.43
-45.12
-57.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.88
15.9
16.36
18.11
Operating profit
34.04
23.04
21.18
22.42
OPM
8.8
6.98
7.68
7.03
Depreciation
-5.34
-5.57
-5.76
-5.23
Interest expense
-4.14
-5.52
-2.34
-2.39
Other income
21.09
18.28
18.08
17.56
Profit before tax
45.65
30.23
31.16
32.34
Taxes
-11.7
-0.52
-10.13
-11.44
Tax rate
-25.62
-1.72
-32.5
-35.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33.95
29.71
21.03
20.9
Exceptional items
0
-29.22
0
0
Net profit
33.95
0.48
21.03
20.9
yoy growth (%)
6,881.55
-97.68
0.58
23.4
NPM
8.77
0.14
7.62
6.56
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
