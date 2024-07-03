Indo National Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
127.57
121.15
168.93
168.32
171.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
127.57
121.15
168.93
168.32
171.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.36
181.65
2.61
2.75
2.61
Total Income
130.93
302.8
171.53
171.08
174.12
Total Expenditure
126.68
131.21
151.28
155.1
163.82
PBIDT
4.25
171.59
20.26
15.98
10.3
Interest
-0.49
2.61
3.28
3.37
3.78
PBDT
4.74
168.98
16.98
12.61
6.52
Depreciation
2.86
4.53
4.66
4.49
4.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.08
35.37
1.66
1.32
0.05
Deferred Tax
-0.21
-2.69
1.57
0.95
-0.94
Reported Profit After Tax
2.17
131.77
9.09
5.84
3.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
-1.82
6.68
2.4
-1.26
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.17
133.59
2.4
3.44
4.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.17
133.59
2.4
3.44
4.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.89
178.11
3.2
4.59
5.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.33
141.63
11.99
9.49
6
PBDTM(%)
3.71
139.47
10.05
7.49
3.8
PATM(%)
1.7
108.76
5.38
3.46
1.77
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
