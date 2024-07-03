iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo National Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

127.57

121.15

168.93

168.32

171.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

127.57

121.15

168.93

168.32

171.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.36

181.65

2.61

2.75

2.61

Total Income

130.93

302.8

171.53

171.08

174.12

Total Expenditure

126.68

131.21

151.28

155.1

163.82

PBIDT

4.25

171.59

20.26

15.98

10.3

Interest

-0.49

2.61

3.28

3.37

3.78

PBDT

4.74

168.98

16.98

12.61

6.52

Depreciation

2.86

4.53

4.66

4.49

4.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.08

35.37

1.66

1.32

0.05

Deferred Tax

-0.21

-2.69

1.57

0.95

-0.94

Reported Profit After Tax

2.17

131.77

9.09

5.84

3.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

-1.82

6.68

2.4

-1.26

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.17

133.59

2.4

3.44

4.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.17

133.59

2.4

3.44

4.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.89

178.11

3.2

4.59

5.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.33

141.63

11.99

9.49

6

PBDTM(%)

3.71

139.47

10.05

7.49

3.8

PATM(%)

1.7

108.76

5.38

3.46

1.77

Indo National: Related NEWS

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|12:51 PM

The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.

Read More

