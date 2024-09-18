Indo National Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
45.65
30.23
31.16
32.34
Depreciation
-5.34
-5.57
-5.76
-5.23
Tax paid
-11.7
-0.52
-10.13
-11.44
Working capital
30.66
9.65
3.12
-9.82
Other operating items
Operating
59.26
33.78
18.38
5.85
Capital expenditure
2.67
1.93
-116.03
13.09
Free cash flow
61.93
35.71
-97.64
18.94
Equity raised
388.15
389.27
365.25
336.62
Investing
0
0
8.05
6.65
Financing
-2.57
8.81
3.8
28.04
Dividends paid
0
0
7.5
9.37
Net in cash
447.52
433.79
286.96
399.63
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.