Indo National Ltd Cash Flow Statement

548.85
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo National Ltd

Indo National FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

45.65

30.23

31.16

32.34

Depreciation

-5.34

-5.57

-5.76

-5.23

Tax paid

-11.7

-0.52

-10.13

-11.44

Working capital

30.66

9.65

3.12

-9.82

Other operating items

Operating

59.26

33.78

18.38

5.85

Capital expenditure

2.67

1.93

-116.03

13.09

Free cash flow

61.93

35.71

-97.64

18.94

Equity raised

388.15

389.27

365.25

336.62

Investing

0

0

8.05

6.65

Financing

-2.57

8.81

3.8

28.04

Dividends paid

0

0

7.5

9.37

Net in cash

447.52

433.79

286.96

399.63

Indo National : related Articles

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

18 Sep 2024|12:51 PM

The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo National Ltd

