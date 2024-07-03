Indo National Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
248.72
337.25
303.35
292.37
279.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
248.72
337.25
303.35
292.37
279.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
185
5.36
4.75
3.04
2.42
Total Income
433.73
342.61
308.1
295.41
282.07
Total Expenditure
257.89
306.38
293.52
281.36
276.04
PBIDT
175.84
36.24
14.57
14.06
6.03
Interest
2.12
6.65
7.1
6.27
4.91
PBDT
173.72
29.58
7.47
7.79
1.13
Depreciation
7.4
9.15
8.49
9.81
7.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.29
2.98
0.38
2.58
1.35
Deferred Tax
-2.9
2.52
-1.1
-1.73
-2.22
Reported Profit After Tax
133.93
14.93
-0.29
-2.87
-5.12
Minority Interest After NP
-1.82
9.09
-4.07
0.85
-3.42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
135.75
5.84
3.77
-3.72
-1.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
135.75
5.84
3.77
-3.72
-1.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
181
7.79
5.03
0
-2.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
70.69
10.74
4.8
4.8
2.15
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
53.84
4.42
-0.09
-0.98
-1.83
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.