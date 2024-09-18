Indo National Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
224.61
222.73
224.68
226.62
Net Worth
228.36
226.48
228.43
230.37
Minority Interest
Debt
17
21.2
38.15
28.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.26
32.26
32
31.9
Total Liabilities
277.62
279.94
298.58
290.87
Fixed Assets
131.04
118.17
111.82
71.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
78.31
72.56
46.52
46.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.96
15.92
14.72
14.09
Networking Capital
49.92
72.27
124.16
141.59
Inventories
57.62
59.62
91.82
63.54
Inventory Days
59.96
Sundry Debtors
43.45
34.01
32.53
87.77
Debtor Days
82.83
Other Current Assets
25.9
33.89
51.26
50.94
Sundry Creditors
-27.27
-26.92
-27.25
-33.68
Creditor Days
31.78
Other Current Liabilities
-49.78
-28.33
-24.2
-26.98
Cash
1.39
1.04
1.38
17.59
Total Assets
277.62
279.96
298.6
290.86
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.