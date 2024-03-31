To the Members of

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of IndoStar Capital Finance Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (the "Rules") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Independent Auditors Report

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Impairment of loans including Expected Our audit procedures in respect of this area included, but not limited to: Credit Losses ("ECL"): Total Loans as at March 31, 2024: 5,98,730.29 lakhs (net of ECL) Process understanding and control testing: • Read the Companys Board approved ECL policy and material accounting policy information for estimation of ECL on financial assets and evaluated the appropriateness of the same with the principles of Ind AS 109; Impairment Provision as at March 31, 2024: 31,071.10 lakhs) (Refer Note 5 of the Financial Statements) As per Ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments ("Ind AS 109") requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial assets using ECL approach involving an estimation of probability of loss on such financial assets, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys financial assets. • Performed end-to-end process walkthroughs to identify the controls used in the impairment loss allowance processes; • Tested the design and the operating effectiveness of relevant internal controls, including the IT controls relevant to the impairment loss allowance process.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit The estimation of impairment loss allowance on loan assets involves significant judgement and estimates, which are subject to uncertainty, and involves applying appropriate measurement principles in case of loss events. • Verified the completeness and accuracy of the EAD and the classification thereof into stages consistent with the definitions applied in accordance with the policy approved by the Board of Directors; ECL is calculated using the percentage of probability of default ("PD"), loss given default ("LGD") and exposure at default ("EAD") for each of the stages of loan portfolio. Significant management judgment and assumptions involved in measuring ECL is required with respect to: • Checked the appropriateness of information used in the estimation of the PD and LGD for the different stages depending on the nature of the portfolio. Performed the following substantive procedures on sample of loan assets: • Tested appropriateness of staging of borrowers based on days past due ("DPD") and other loss indicators; • Segmentation of loan book in buckets based on common risk characteristics; • Staging of loans and in particular determining the criteria, which includes qualitative factors for identifying a significant increase in credit risk (i.e. Stage 2) and credit-impaired (i.e. Stage 3); • Tested the factual accuracy of information such as period of default, ratings (wherever applicable) and other related information used in estimating the PD; • Evaluated the reasonableness of LGD estimates by comparing actual recoveries post the loan asset becoming credit impaired and other applicable assumptions included in LGD computation; • factoring in future macro-economic and industry specific estimates and forecasts; • past experience and forecast data on customer behaviour on repayments and; • Evaluated the methodology used to determine macroeconomic overlays and adjustments to the output of the ECL model; • varied statistical modelling techniques to determine probability of default, loss given default and exposure at default basis, the default history of loans, subsequent recoveries made and other relevant factors using probability- weighted scenarios. • Tested the completeness of loans included in the ECL calculations as of March 31, 2024 by reconciling such data with the balances as per loan book register; and • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in compliance with the Ind AS 107 in relation to ECL especially in relation to judgements used in estimation of ECL provision. Considering the significance of the above matter to the Financial Statements and since the matter required significant attention to test the calculation of ECL, we identified this as a key audit matters for current year audit. 2 Information Technology ("IT") systems and controls impacting financial controls Key IT audit procedures performed included the following, but not limited to: The Company key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on information systems including automated controls in systems, such that there exists a risk that gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being misstated. Amongst its multiple IT systems, we scoped in systems that are key for overall financial reporting. • For testing the IT general controls, application controls and IT dependent manual controls, we involved IT specialists as part of the audit. The team also assisted in testing the accuracy of the information produced by the Company IT systems. • Obtained a comprehensive understanding of IT applications landscape implemented at the Company. It was followed by process understanding, mapping of applications to the same and understanding financial risks posed by people-process and technology. Appropriate IT general controls and application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems are able to process the data, as required, completely, accurately and consistently for reliable financial reporting.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit We have identified IT systems and controls as a key audit matter considering the high level of automation, significant number of systems being used by Management and the complexity of the IT architecture and its impact on overall financial reporting process and regulatory expectation on automation. • Key IT audit procedures includes testing design and operating effectiveness of key controls operating over user access management (which includes user access provisioning, de-provisioning, access review, password configuration review, segregation of duties and privilege access), change management (which include change release in production environment are compliant to the defined procedures and segregation of environment is ensured), program development (which include review of data migration activity), computer operations (which includes testing of key controls pertaining to, backup, Batch processing (including interface testing), incident management and data centre security), System interface controls. This included testing that requests for access to systems were appropriately logged, reviewed, and authorized. • In addition to the above, the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated controls, that were considered as key internal system controls over financial reporting were tested. Using various techniques such as inquiry, review of documentation / record / reports, observation, and re-performance. We also tested few controls using negative testing technique. • Tested compensating controls and performed alternate procedures, where necessary. In addition, understood where relevant changes made to the IT landscape during the audit period.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those

charged with governance under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Rules thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively

for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone

financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of material accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The Statement of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 was audited by previous statutory auditor whose report dated May 25, 2023 expressed a modified opinion on those standalone financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Rules thereunder. .

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 of the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 41.2 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 41.2 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any

manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Act as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor

paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has / have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software(s). Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. As required by The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, in our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

"Annexure A"

to Independent Auditors Report

of Even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of IndoStar Capital Finance Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(a) B The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and

explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder.

Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The Company is involved in the business of

rendering services and does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from Banks and/ financial institutions on the basis of security of Loan assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) As explained in Note 1 to the Financial

Statements, the Company is a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company ("NBFC") registered with the RBI and as part of its business activities, is engaged in the business of lending across various types of loans. The Companys principal business is to give loans and is a registered NBFC. Accordingly, provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments made, guarantees provided and securities given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated by the Company. Considering that the Company is a

Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in the business of granting loans, the entity-wise details of the amount, due date for payment and extent of delay (that has been suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of In di a for reporti ng under thi s cl au se) have not been detailed hereunder because it is not practicable to furnish such details owing to the voluminous nature of data generated in the normal course of the Companys business. Further, except for the instances where

there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and/ or interest and in respect of which the Company has recognized necessary provisions in accordance with the principles of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") for Income Recognition and Asset Classification (which has been disclosed by the Company in Note 45 to the standalone financial statements), the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the details of amount overdue for more than ninety days, on the loans and advances in the nature of loans, are as follows:

No. of Cases Principal amount overdue (in lakhs) Interest overdue (in lakhs) Total overdue (in lakhs) Remarks (if any) 14,939 59,607.12 19,992.65 79,599.78 According to the information and explanation given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of principal amount and interest.

(e) The companys principal business is to give loans and is a registered NBFC, accordingly, provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not any granted loans and / or advances in the nature of loans, including to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being Non-Banking Financial Company registered with RBI, provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable to

the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this respect.

vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and

explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty

of excise, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

vii. (b) According to the information and explanation

given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the

information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the

information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and

explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under

Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the

information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under

clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and

explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books

and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Note 32 of standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination,

the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 - Using the work of Internal Auditors.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to and has been

registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) as Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important (NBFC-ND-SI) Company.

(b) The Company has conducted non-banking financial activities during the year and the Company holds a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not

have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year due to regulatory requirements, however there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 47 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

"Annexure B"

to Independent Auditors Report

of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Indostar Capital Finance Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of IndoStar Capital Finance Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the "Company" as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company, including has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the

maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or

improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.