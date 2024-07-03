Summary

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name R V Vyapaar Private Limited on July 21, 2009. The Company was registered as a non-public deposit taking NBFC pursuant to a Certificate of Registration dated June 17, 2010, issued by the RBI. For business and commercial reasons, the name of the Company was changed to IndoStar Capital Finance Private Limited on November 15, 2010. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to IndoStar Capital Finance Limited on May 28, 2014. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non-BankingFinancial Company. The Company is primarily engaged in lending business.In 2011, the company received investment from Indostar Capital.In 2012, the company entered into its first loan facility agreement. During the year under review, the company received long term external credit rating of CARE AA- from CARE for long term facilities of Rs 500 crore. It also received external credit rating of CARE A1+ from CARE for its proposed commercial papers with a limit of Rs 50 crore. During the year under review, the company issued commercial papers worth Rs 100 crore and NCDs worth Rs 200 crore. In 2013, IndoStar Asset Advisory Private Limited was incorporated. In 2015, the company launched SME finance business with the disbursement of first SME loan. During the year under review, IndoStar Credit Fund (managed by IAAPL) was register

