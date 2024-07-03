Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹276.7
Prev. Close₹275.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹251.12
Day's High₹276.7
Day's Low₹263
52 Week's High₹343
52 Week's Low₹169.3
Book Value₹230.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,594.09
P/E63.6
EPS4.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
136.08
136.08
136.08
123.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
12.07
Reserves
2,965.97
2,886.47
2,741.94
3,543.17
Net Worth
3,102.05
3,022.55
2,878.02
3,678.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-1,308.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,102.93
1,174.34
1,162.69
1,279.79
1,597.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,102.93
1,174.34
1,162.69
1,279.79
1,597.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.81
5.31
11.6
7.37
1.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Dhanpal Jhaveri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bobby Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hemant Kaul
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nina Krishna Murthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vibhor Kumar Talreja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aditya Joshi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Munish Dayal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Karthikeyan Srinivasan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
Summary
IndoStar Capital Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name R V Vyapaar Private Limited on July 21, 2009. The Company was registered as a non-public deposit taking NBFC pursuant to a Certificate of Registration dated June 17, 2010, issued by the RBI. For business and commercial reasons, the name of the Company was changed to IndoStar Capital Finance Private Limited on November 15, 2010. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to IndoStar Capital Finance Limited on May 28, 2014. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non-BankingFinancial Company. The Company is primarily engaged in lending business.In 2011, the company received investment from Indostar Capital.In 2012, the company entered into its first loan facility agreement. During the year under review, the company received long term external credit rating of CARE AA- from CARE for long term facilities of Rs 500 crore. It also received external credit rating of CARE A1+ from CARE for its proposed commercial papers with a limit of Rs 50 crore. During the year under review, the company issued commercial papers worth Rs 100 crore and NCDs worth Rs 200 crore. In 2013, IndoStar Asset Advisory Private Limited was incorporated. In 2015, the company launched SME finance business with the disbursement of first SME loan. During the year under review, IndoStar Credit Fund (managed by IAAPL) was register
Read More
The Indostar Capital Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹264.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd is ₹3594.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd is 63.6 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indostar Capital Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd is ₹169.3 and ₹343 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.53%, 3 Years at 3.56%, 1 Year at 58.58%, 6 Month at 10.08%, 3 Month at -8.89% and 1 Month at -3.06%.
