Indostar Capital Finance Ltd Share Price

264.1
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:27 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open276.7
  • Day's High276.7
  • 52 Wk High343
  • Prev. Close275.3
  • Day's Low263
  • 52 Wk Low 169.3
  • Turnover (lac)251.12
  • P/E63.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value230.06
  • EPS4.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,594.09
  • Div. Yield0
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

276.7

Prev. Close

275.3

Turnover(Lac.)

251.12

Day's High

276.7

Day's Low

263

52 Week's High

343

52 Week's Low

169.3

Book Value

230.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,594.09

P/E

63.6

EPS

4.33

Divi. Yield

0

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.59%

Foreign: 73.59%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.08%

Institutions: 4.08%

Non-Institutions: 22.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

136.08

136.08

136.08

123.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

12.07

Reserves

2,965.97

2,886.47

2,741.94

3,543.17

Net Worth

3,102.05

3,022.55

2,878.02

3,678.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-1,308.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,102.93

1,174.34

1,162.69

1,279.79

1,597.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,102.93

1,174.34

1,162.69

1,279.79

1,597.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.81

5.31

11.6

7.37

1.46

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indostar Capital Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Dhanpal Jhaveri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bobby Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hemant Kaul

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nina Krishna Murthy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vibhor Kumar Talreja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aditya Joshi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Munish Dayal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Karthikeyan Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indostar Capital Finance Ltd

Summary

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name R V Vyapaar Private Limited on July 21, 2009. The Company was registered as a non-public deposit taking NBFC pursuant to a Certificate of Registration dated June 17, 2010, issued by the RBI. For business and commercial reasons, the name of the Company was changed to IndoStar Capital Finance Private Limited on November 15, 2010. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to IndoStar Capital Finance Limited on May 28, 2014. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non-BankingFinancial Company. The Company is primarily engaged in lending business.In 2011, the company received investment from Indostar Capital.In 2012, the company entered into its first loan facility agreement. During the year under review, the company received long term external credit rating of CARE AA- from CARE for long term facilities of Rs 500 crore. It also received external credit rating of CARE A1+ from CARE for its proposed commercial papers with a limit of Rs 50 crore. During the year under review, the company issued commercial papers worth Rs 100 crore and NCDs worth Rs 200 crore. In 2013, IndoStar Asset Advisory Private Limited was incorporated. In 2015, the company launched SME finance business with the disbursement of first SME loan. During the year under review, IndoStar Credit Fund (managed by IAAPL) was register
Company FAQs

What is the Indostar Capital Finance Ltd share price today?

The Indostar Capital Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹264.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd is ₹3594.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd is 63.6 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indostar Capital Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd is ₹169.3 and ₹343 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd?

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.53%, 3 Years at 3.56%, 1 Year at 58.58%, 6 Month at 10.08%, 3 Month at -8.89% and 1 Month at -3.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.60 %
Institutions - 4.09 %
Public - 22.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indostar Capital Finance Ltd

