Indostar Capital Finance Ltd Summary

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name R V Vyapaar Private Limited on July 21, 2009. The Company was registered as a non-public deposit taking NBFC pursuant to a Certificate of Registration dated June 17, 2010, issued by the RBI. For business and commercial reasons, the name of the Company was changed to IndoStar Capital Finance Private Limited on November 15, 2010. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to IndoStar Capital Finance Limited on May 28, 2014. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non-BankingFinancial Company. The Company is primarily engaged in lending business.In 2011, the company received investment from Indostar Capital.In 2012, the company entered into its first loan facility agreement. During the year under review, the company received long term external credit rating of CARE AA- from CARE for long term facilities of Rs 500 crore. It also received external credit rating of CARE A1+ from CARE for its proposed commercial papers with a limit of Rs 50 crore. During the year under review, the company issued commercial papers worth Rs 100 crore and NCDs worth Rs 200 crore. In 2013, IndoStar Asset Advisory Private Limited was incorporated. In 2015, the company launched SME finance business with the disbursement of first SME loan. During the year under review, IndoStar Credit Fund (managed by IAAPL) was registered with SEBI. In 2016, the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited (IHFPL) for housing finance business. During the year under review, the company implemented an enterprise-wide loan management system OmniFin. During the year under review, IHFPL received license from NHB to carry on the business of a housing finance institution without accepting public deposits.In 2017, the company disbursed its first housing loan. During the year under review, the company launched vehicle finance business and disbursed its first vehicle finance loan. In 2018, the company opened its 100th branch and reached employee count of 1,000.The company came out with an initial public offer (IPO) during the period from 9 May 2018 to 11 May2018. The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of Rs 700 crore and offer for sales of upto two crore equity shares (1.85 crore shares by promoter Indostar Capital and 0.15 crore share by other selling shareholders). The IPO was priced at Rs 572 per share. The issue was subscribed 6.8 times. The stock made its debut on the bourses on 21 May 2018.The Board of Directors of IndoStar Capital Finance Limited at its Meeting held on 30 May 2018 considered and approved termination of Share Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 7 February 2018, executed between the company, Everstone Capital Advisors Private Limited (ECAPL) and IndoStar Asset Advisory Private Limited (IAAPL) for sale of 10,000 fully paid equity shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each (constituting 100% of the share capital) of IAAPL, held by the company to ECAPL.IndoStar Capital Finance Limited on 19 June 2018 subscribed 3.5 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each issued by IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company (IHFPL) on right issue basis at par, wherein Rs 17.50 crore was paid towards application money and balance amount shall be paid in one or more tranches, as and when calls are made by the Board of Directors of IHFPL.On 24 August 2018, IndoStar Capital Finance Limited informed the stock exchanges that credit rating agency CARE Ratings Limited (CARE) has revised the outlook for rating of the Long Term Debt Programme including Market Linked Debentures of the company from Stable to Positive.On 10 October 2018, IndoStar Capital Finance Limited said in a press release that the company has comfortable liquidity position, strong balance sheet and excellent asset quality. It has cash & equivalents on hand at Rs 1263 crore which is 22% of its external debt. The company has positive ALM, month on month, for next 18 months.The Company acquired the CV Finance business of India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL), which helped it to double the distribution footprint to 322 branches in 2019. The Company broadened the retail lending business, which includes CV Finance, SME Finance and Affordable Housing Finance.Brookfield Business Partners L.P., one of the largest asset managers in the world, with US$ 500+ billion under management, invested Rs 1225 Crore as primary capital into the Company in 2020, and thereby became a promoter, along with IndoStar Capital Mauritius with effect from July 9, 2020.