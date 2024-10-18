Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Indostar Capital Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has considered and approved, inter-alia, subject to shareholder, regulatory and other approvals and other customary conditions precedent, sale of the Companys shareholding in IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited (IHFPL), to WITKOPEEND B.V. for an aggregate consideration of INR 17,05,95,00,000.00

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Indostar Capital Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 29 2024 for convening 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approving the notice thereof to seek approval of shareholders inter-alia for the following matters: i. issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding INR 6000 crore on private placement basis during a year from the date of the approval of the shareholders; ii. amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company to incorporate specific clause relating to authorizing Debenture Trustees to appoint nominee director in terms of clause (e) of sub-regulation (1) of regulation 15 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Debenture Trustees) Regulations 1993. In terms of the Listing Regulations and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, if any, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024, have considered and approved draft Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Indostar Capital Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 31 July 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations Financial results along with LRR (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

Amendment in Articles of Association of the Company (subject to approval of members of the Company)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Indostar Capital Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 29 April 2024 inter-alia the following matters: (i) Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024; (ii) Consider recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; (iii) Consider and approve issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding INR 6000 crore in year through private placement. Dividend(Cancelled) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 29.04.2024) I. Audited Financial Results ii. Issue of Non- Convertible Debentures We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Monday, 29 April 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: i. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024, prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations; ii. Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding INR 6,000 crore in a year through private placement. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Indostar Capital Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issue of instrument/securities including equity shares convertible securities of any description or warrants through preferential issue on a private placement basis subject to required regulatory / statutory approvals. Issue Of Warrants Inter alia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instrument/securities including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue on a private placement basis, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. The Board of Directors, if required, would also consider convening an extra-ordinary general meeting/ postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal, as required. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/02/2024) we wish to inform you that the Board of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., February 27, 2024 considered and approved the issue of warrants and related matters. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024