To the members of Indrayani Biotech Limited

Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Indrayani Biotech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (induding Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the mannerso required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, Clnd AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted h India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of oir report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report induding Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does net include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Therefore we have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsble for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind A5 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The responsibility also indudes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; seledion and application of appropnate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no reaistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that indudes our Gpinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone finanaal statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higherthan for one resulting from error, as fraud may invoke collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal finanaal controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropnateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of aocounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Condude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we condude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our condusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, induding the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them ali relationships and other matters that may reasonably bethoughtto bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from oir examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Row dealt with in this Report is agreeing with the relevant books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the

Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of oir information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending Litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficianes;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are matenal either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year Hence we have no comments on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. Currently, the accounting software used for maintaining the companys books of accounts does not include an audit trail feature. Due to the absence of an audit trail feature in the accounting software used for maintaining the companys books of accounts, we ane unable to provide an opinbn on the effective operation of the audit trail throughout the audit period or whether it has been tampered with.

2. Referring to the above the daily backup of the audit trail is yet to be implemented by the company as of the date of this report.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Indrayani Biotech Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Indrayani Biotech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting critena established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial oontrols. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a matenal effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 underReport on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Indrayani Biotech Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

L In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B) In respect of Intangible Assets, the company has only Goodwill. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b) The Company through its management has physically verified the Plant & Equipment onoe in the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination, the title deeds of the immovable properties Land & Buildings are in the Name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

ii. a) In our opinion and according to information provided to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management and no material discrepancies were noticed during the physical verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of K 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the documents submitted are in accordance with the Books of Accounts.

iii. During the year Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured bans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity dunng the year,

Particulars Guarantees (Amount in Lakhs) Loans (Amount in Lakhs) % of Total Loans granted Aggregate amount granted during the year Subsidiaries Nil 1,933.82 48% Others Nil 124.30 3% Balance outstanding as on 31/03/2024 Subsidiaries Nil 3,552.66 90% (inclusive of 48% stated above) Others Nil 368.93 10% (inclusive of 3% stated above)

b) Except for the grant of interest free loans to subsidiaries, the company has not made investments (or) granted loan during the year, where the terms and conditions are prejudicial to the companys interest,

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of interest free loans given to subsidiaries, no schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated by the company in respect of Loan of Rs 3,552.66 Lakhs and we have no comments to offer on the repayments of principal.

d) In lieu of Para 3 (c) no amount is overdue more than 90 days, hence the provisions of the clause 3 (iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and In lieu of Para 3 (c) on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

f) The Company has g ranted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year for Rs 1,933.82 Lakhs to its subsidiaries.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans , making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable,

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year or amounts which are deemed to be deposits as at March 31,2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of Due Amount Period to which amount relates Income Tax Act 1961 TDS Payable 51.00 L AY 2024-25 Income Tax Act 1961 TRACES Defaults 9.88 L Multiple Assessment Years

b) The Company doesnt have any disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) and hence reporting under the clause 3 (vii) (b) is not applicable.

viii There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted any loans or other borrowings from any lender/Bank. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority,

(c) The company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, that been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken funds to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) dunng the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of compulsory convertible Preference shares and complied with requirements of Section 42 of Companies Act 2013, and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) The Company has not received any complaints from whistle blower during the year (and upto the date of this report),

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the company.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Management from internal dept within the company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45TA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under dause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year and in immediately preceding financial year.

xvnli, There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company, Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable