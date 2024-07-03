Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹36.21
Prev. Close₹36.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.2
Day's High₹36.68
Day's Low₹35
52 Week's High₹99.7
52 Week's Low₹34.02
Book Value₹11.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)162.43
P/E301.58
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.66
35.77
34.23
34.23
Preference Capital
0
9.25
0
0
Reserves
4.86
6.13
-10.05
-14.28
Net Worth
54.52
51.15
24.18
19.95
Minority Interest
Revenue
21
0.5
0
0
yoy growth (%)
4,086.31
0
0
0
Raw materials
-15.75
-0.49
0
0
As % of sales
75.01
98.99
0
0
Employee costs
-5.71
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Profit before tax
-6.77
-0.2
-0.05
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.4
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.73
12.32
-0.01
0
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4,086.31
0
0
0
Op profit growth
2,904.62
-27.61
73.4
19.4
EBIT growth
2,994.01
188.61
-56.51
19.41
Net profit growth
5,197.08
281.11
-56.51
19.41
Gross Sales
166.23
162.93
61.57
21.09
49.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
166.23
162.93
61.57
21.09
49.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.21
4.49
0.22
0.27
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kasiraman Sayee Sundar
Whole-time Director
Singarababu Indirakumar
Whole-time Director
Muthu Krishnan Ramesh
Independent Non Exe. Director
K S Vaidyanathan
Whole-time Director
G Swaminathan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Lakshmi Prabha
Chairman & Independent Directo
N M Ranganathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
B N Padmaja Priyadarshini
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Santhana Krishnan
Reports by Indrayani Biotech Ltd
Summary
Indrayani Biotech Limited was incorporated in 1992. The Company came out with a public issue in 1994 to part-finance its project to produce cut flowers, strawberries, tissue culture plantlets and hybrid vegetable seeds. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatusTechnical agreements have been signed with Floral Max, Malaysia; for rose cultivation; and with B L McKenzie and Associates, New Zealand, for tissue culture. The planting material for strawberries has been acquired from the US. The company has signed a test agreement with the Technology Transfer Offer of the University of California to obtain certified planting material from nurseries in California. IBL started exporting flowers to Holland and Dubai during 1994-95. Restricted water supply and changes in ecology resulted in a shortfall in achieving its goals.In 1995-96, the company incurred losses due to reasons beyond the control of the management like insufficient water supply, labour problem and sub-standard infrastructure. To overcome the above problems, the company is considering to shift its green houses to alternate locations.During the year 2010-11, the Scheme of Arrangement, seeking to reduce the equity share capital of the Company by 88%, conversion of unsecured loan into the equity shares, demerging the entire business into Indrayani Tissue Culture Pvt. Ltd., merging YoGoYo Division of Websource Technologies
The Indrayani Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indrayani Biotech Ltd is ₹162.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indrayani Biotech Ltd is 301.58 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indrayani Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indrayani Biotech Ltd is ₹34.02 and ₹99.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indrayani Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.00%, 3 Years at 10.19%, 1 Year at -43.81%, 6 Month at -38.92%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at -2.35%.
