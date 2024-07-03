iifl-logo-icon 1
Indrayani Biotech Ltd Share Price

35.67
(-1.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:06:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.21
  • Day's High36.68
  • 52 Wk High99.7
  • Prev. Close36.19
  • Day's Low35
  • 52 Wk Low 34.02
  • Turnover (lac)5.2
  • P/E301.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.88
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)162.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indrayani Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

36.21

Prev. Close

36.19

Turnover(Lac.)

5.2

Day's High

36.68

Day's Low

35

52 Week's High

99.7

52 Week's Low

34.02

Book Value

11.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

162.43

P/E

301.58

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Indrayani Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indrayani Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indrayani Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.39%

Non-Promoter- 5.59%

Institutions: 5.58%

Non-Institutions: 61.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indrayani Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.66

35.77

34.23

34.23

Preference Capital

0

9.25

0

0

Reserves

4.86

6.13

-10.05

-14.28

Net Worth

54.52

51.15

24.18

19.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21

0.5

0

0

yoy growth (%)

4,086.31

0

0

0

Raw materials

-15.75

-0.49

0

0

As % of sales

75.01

98.99

0

0

Employee costs

-5.71

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.77

-0.2

-0.05

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.4

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.73

12.32

-0.01

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4,086.31

0

0

0

Op profit growth

2,904.62

-27.61

73.4

19.4

EBIT growth

2,994.01

188.61

-56.51

19.41

Net profit growth

5,197.08

281.11

-56.51

19.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

166.23

162.93

61.57

21.09

49.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

166.23

162.93

61.57

21.09

49.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.21

4.49

0.22

0.27

0.2

View Annually Results

Indrayani Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indrayani Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kasiraman Sayee Sundar

Whole-time Director

Singarababu Indirakumar

Whole-time Director

Muthu Krishnan Ramesh

Independent Non Exe. Director

K S Vaidyanathan

Whole-time Director

G Swaminathan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Lakshmi Prabha

Chairman & Independent Directo

N M Ranganathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

B N Padmaja Priyadarshini

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Santhana Krishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indrayani Biotech Ltd

Summary

Indrayani Biotech Limited was incorporated in 1992. The Company came out with a public issue in 1994 to part-finance its project to produce cut flowers, strawberries, tissue culture plantlets and hybrid vegetable seeds. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatusTechnical agreements have been signed with Floral Max, Malaysia; for rose cultivation; and with B L McKenzie and Associates, New Zealand, for tissue culture. The planting material for strawberries has been acquired from the US. The company has signed a test agreement with the Technology Transfer Offer of the University of California to obtain certified planting material from nurseries in California. IBL started exporting flowers to Holland and Dubai during 1994-95. Restricted water supply and changes in ecology resulted in a shortfall in achieving its goals.In 1995-96, the company incurred losses due to reasons beyond the control of the management like insufficient water supply, labour problem and sub-standard infrastructure. To overcome the above problems, the company is considering to shift its green houses to alternate locations.During the year 2010-11, the Scheme of Arrangement, seeking to reduce the equity share capital of the Company by 88%, conversion of unsecured loan into the equity shares, demerging the entire business into Indrayani Tissue Culture Pvt. Ltd., merging YoGoYo Division of Websource Technologies
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indrayani Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Indrayani Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indrayani Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indrayani Biotech Ltd is ₹162.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indrayani Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indrayani Biotech Ltd is 301.58 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indrayani Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indrayani Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indrayani Biotech Ltd is ₹34.02 and ₹99.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indrayani Biotech Ltd?

Indrayani Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.00%, 3 Years at 10.19%, 1 Year at -43.81%, 6 Month at -38.92%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at -2.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indrayani Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indrayani Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.40 %
Institutions - 5.59 %
Public - 61.02 %

