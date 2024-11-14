iifl-logo-icon 1
Indrayani Biotech Ltd Board Meeting

Indrayani Biotec CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Rights issue of equity shares Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is Scheduled on 14-08-2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14-08-2024 is Attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following items of business: 1. To approve the increase and reclassification of authorized share capital of the company subject to the approval of the shareholders. 2. To increase the limit of investment in the total paid up capital of the Company by foreign portfolio investors foreign institutional investors and non-resident Indians subject to the approval of the shareholders. 3. To consider and approve material related party transactions between the Company and subsidiaries subject to the approval of the shareholders. 4. To consider and approve Directors report and annexures thereon. 5. To take note of the Secretarial audit report 6. To fix the date time venue and mode of 32ndAnnual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft Notice for convening the said General Meeting. 7. To appoint the Scrutinizer for 32ndAnnual General Meeting of the Company. 8. Other business matters. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with audit report of Statutory auditors and other business matters. Approved the audited financial results along with audited report for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Please find attached updates. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INDRAYANI BIOTECH LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today, i.e., 10-02-2024 has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., 10-02-2024, has approved the appointment of V.Santhanakrishnan as a Company Secretary in Dindigul Farm Product Limited, a material subsidiary of the Company and necessary disclosure is provided as annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

