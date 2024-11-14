Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Rights issue of equity shares Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is Scheduled on 14-08-2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14-08-2024 is Attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following items of business: 1. To approve the increase and reclassification of authorized share capital of the company subject to the approval of the shareholders. 2. To increase the limit of investment in the total paid up capital of the Company by foreign portfolio investors foreign institutional investors and non-resident Indians subject to the approval of the shareholders. 3. To consider and approve material related party transactions between the Company and subsidiaries subject to the approval of the shareholders. 4. To consider and approve Directors report and annexures thereon. 5. To take note of the Secretarial audit report 6. To fix the date time venue and mode of 32ndAnnual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft Notice for convening the said General Meeting. 7. To appoint the Scrutinizer for 32ndAnnual General Meeting of the Company. 8. Other business matters. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with audit report of Statutory auditors and other business matters. Approved the audited financial results along with audited report for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Please find attached updates. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 4 Feb 2024