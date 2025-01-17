iifl-logo-icon 1
Indrayani Biotech Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.73

-13.93

47.68

Op profit growth

-278.43

547.1

-37.92

EBIT growth

-362.77

472.5

-16.96

Net profit growth

-1,489.04

-1,346.4

39.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-23.48

5.56

0.73

1.76

EBIT margin

-24.4

3.92

0.58

1.04

Net profit margin

-53.17

1.61

-0.11

-0.11

RoCE

-12.83

8.11

0

RoNW

-11.09

1.17

-0.45

RoA

-6.99

0.83

-0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.28

2.22

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.41

-0.56

-0.95

-0.89

Book value per share

5.76

84.6

9.63

9.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.93

3.76

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.86

-14.69

P/B

1.1

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

-7.8

5.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-351.62

-144.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.2

41.11

22.16

Inventory days

53.3

18.54

0

Creditor days

-67.27

-41.63

-22.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.62

-1.7

-1.08

-1.33

Net debt / equity

0.75

0.4

-0.33

-0.06

Net debt / op. profit

-3

4.44

-2.77

-0.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.78

-65.09

0

0

Employee costs

-28.18

-22.74

-1.19

-1.72

Other costs

-20.51

-6.59

-98.06

-96.51

