|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.73
-13.93
47.68
Op profit growth
-278.43
547.1
-37.92
EBIT growth
-362.77
472.5
-16.96
Net profit growth
-1,489.04
-1,346.4
39.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-23.48
5.56
0.73
1.76
EBIT margin
-24.4
3.92
0.58
1.04
Net profit margin
-53.17
1.61
-0.11
-0.11
RoCE
-12.83
8.11
0
RoNW
-11.09
1.17
-0.45
RoA
-6.99
0.83
-0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.28
2.22
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.41
-0.56
-0.95
-0.89
Book value per share
5.76
84.6
9.63
9.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.93
3.76
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.86
-14.69
P/B
1.1
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
-7.8
5.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-351.62
-144.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.2
41.11
22.16
Inventory days
53.3
18.54
0
Creditor days
-67.27
-41.63
-22.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.62
-1.7
-1.08
-1.33
Net debt / equity
0.75
0.4
-0.33
-0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-3
4.44
-2.77
-0.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.78
-65.09
0
0
Employee costs
-28.18
-22.74
-1.19
-1.72
Other costs
-20.51
-6.59
-98.06
-96.51
