Indrayani Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.77
-0.2
-0.05
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.4
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.73
12.32
-0.01
0
Other operating items
Operating
-14.9
12.11
-0.06
-0.12
Capital expenditure
-1.85
18.38
0
0
Free cash flow
-16.75
30.49
-0.06
-0.12
Equity raised
54.38
23.09
-8.49
-8.24
Investing
0.18
0.01
0
0
Financing
3.07
14.38
1.24
1.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.87
67.98
-7.32
-7.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.