Indrayani Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.99
(-3.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.77

-0.2

-0.05

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.4

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.73

12.32

-0.01

0

Other operating items

Operating

-14.9

12.11

-0.06

-0.12

Capital expenditure

-1.85

18.38

0

0

Free cash flow

-16.75

30.49

-0.06

-0.12

Equity raised

54.38

23.09

-8.49

-8.24

Investing

0.18

0.01

0

0

Financing

3.07

14.38

1.24

1.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

40.87

67.98

-7.32

-7.29

