Indrayani Biotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
121.85
113.68
44.33
13.93
35.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
121.85
113.68
44.33
13.93
35.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
2.44
0.22
0.12
0.19
Total Income
122.03
116.12
44.55
14.04
35.69
Total Expenditure
108.57
100.13
39.79
20.4
33.63
PBIDT
13.45
15.99
4.76
-6.36
2.06
Interest
4.37
3.33
1.44
0.96
0.87
PBDT
9.08
12.66
3.31
-7.32
1.19
Depreciation
2.84
2.2
0.48
0.65
0.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.03
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
6.24
10.49
2.83
-7.97
0.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.24
10.49
2.83
-7.97
0.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-2.1
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.24
10.49
2.83
-5.87
0.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.86
2.24
0.85
-2.33
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.54
34.23
34.23
34.23
34.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.03
14.06
10.73
-45.65
5.8
PBDTM(%)
7.45
11.13
7.46
-52.54
3.35
PATM(%)
5.12
9.22
6.38
-57.21
1.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.