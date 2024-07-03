iifl-logo-icon 1
Indrayani Biotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

33.8
(-2.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

121.85

113.68

44.33

13.93

35.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

121.85

113.68

44.33

13.93

35.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

2.44

0.22

0.12

0.19

Total Income

122.03

116.12

44.55

14.04

35.69

Total Expenditure

108.57

100.13

39.79

20.4

33.63

PBIDT

13.45

15.99

4.76

-6.36

2.06

Interest

4.37

3.33

1.44

0.96

0.87

PBDT

9.08

12.66

3.31

-7.32

1.19

Depreciation

2.84

2.2

0.48

0.65

0.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.03

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

6.24

10.49

2.83

-7.97

0.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.24

10.49

2.83

-7.97

0.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-2.1

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.24

10.49

2.83

-5.87

0.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.86

2.24

0.85

-2.33

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.54

34.23

34.23

34.23

34.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.03

14.06

10.73

-45.65

5.8

PBDTM(%)

7.45

11.13

7.46

-52.54

3.35

PATM(%)

5.12

9.22

6.38

-57.21

1.49

QUICKLINKS FOR Indrayani Biotech Ltd

