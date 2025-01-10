Indrayani Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.66
35.77
34.23
34.23
Preference Capital
0
9.25
0
0
Reserves
4.86
6.13
-10.05
-14.28
Net Worth
54.52
51.15
24.18
19.95
Minority Interest
Debt
63.46
42.71
16.73
15.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
119
93.87
40.92
35.39
Fixed Assets
39.69
36.52
28.55
28.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.56
7.99
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
69.49
48.75
10.75
5.75
Inventories
1.92
1.86
1.37
1.08
Inventory Days
18.76
Sundry Debtors
17.6
16.23
12.88
4.77
Debtor Days
82.87
Other Current Assets
56.98
37.08
5.02
4.36
Sundry Creditors
-2.72
-1.56
-6.45
-3.42
Creditor Days
59.42
Other Current Liabilities
-4.29
-4.86
-2.07
-1.04
Cash
0.26
0.62
1.45
0.63
Total Assets
119
93.88
40.94
35.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.