Indrayani Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.2
(0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:55:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21

0.5

0

0

yoy growth (%)

4,086.31

0

0

0

Raw materials

-15.75

-0.49

0

0

As % of sales

75.01

98.99

0

0

Employee costs

-5.71

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

27.19

5.97

0

0

Other costs

-4.21

-0.13

-0.18

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.05

26.03

0

0

Operating profit

-4.67

-0.15

-0.21

-0.12

OPM

-22.26

-31.01

0

0

Depreciation

-0.4

0

0

0

Interest expense

-1.96

-0.04

0

0

Other income

0.26

0

0.16

0

Profit before tax

-6.77

-0.2

-0.05

-0.12

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.77

-0.2

-0.05

-0.12

Exceptional items

-4.1

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.88

-0.2

-0.05

-0.12

yoy growth (%)

5,197.08

281.11

-56.51

19.41

NPM

-51.82

-40.95

0

0

