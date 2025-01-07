Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21
0.5
0
0
yoy growth (%)
4,086.31
0
0
0
Raw materials
-15.75
-0.49
0
0
As % of sales
75.01
98.99
0
0
Employee costs
-5.71
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
27.19
5.97
0
0
Other costs
-4.21
-0.13
-0.18
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.05
26.03
0
0
Operating profit
-4.67
-0.15
-0.21
-0.12
OPM
-22.26
-31.01
0
0
Depreciation
-0.4
0
0
0
Interest expense
-1.96
-0.04
0
0
Other income
0.26
0
0.16
0
Profit before tax
-6.77
-0.2
-0.05
-0.12
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.77
-0.2
-0.05
-0.12
Exceptional items
-4.1
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.88
-0.2
-0.05
-0.12
yoy growth (%)
5,197.08
281.11
-56.51
19.41
NPM
-51.82
-40.95
0
0
