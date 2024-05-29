TO THE MEMBERS OF INDSIL HYDRO POWER AND MANGANESE LIMITED

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March,2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our Audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Stake Sale of Joint Venture Our audit procedures included the following: On 19th May, 2024, the Company sold its entire stake held in its Joint Venture: Al-Tamman Indsil Ferro Chromes (FZC) LLC as disclosed in Note: 2.36 (e) of the Standalone Financial Statements for the Sale Consideration of Rs. 146.51 Crore. • Understood and performed procedures to assess the design and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant controls related to the annual evaluation on assessment of carrying value of investments. • We evaluated the Companys process regarding assessment and fair valuation by involving valuation experts, where considered necessary, to assist in assessing the appropriateness of the valuation model including the independent assessment of the underlying assumptions relating to discount rate, terminal value etc. • We had inquired with management to obtain an understanding of the relevant factors in respect of certain investments carried at fair value where a wide range of fair values were possible due to various factors such as absence of recent observable transactions, existence of multiple valuation techniques. • Obtained the audited financial statements of the joint venture and evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in the managements assessment in relation fair value of Joint Venture.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

• Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charges with governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statement of the and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statement.

B With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information

and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 7 of Annexure A to the Independent auditors report.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 7(3) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(s), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 7(3) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(s), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend has not been declared and/or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023.

Based on our examination which includes test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its Books of Accounts which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in respective software. We did not come across any such instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Indsil Hydro

Power and manganese Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even

date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and

records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of knowledge and belief we state that:

i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency

of such verification is reasonable and coverage and procedure followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and the books of records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and the same has not provided any guarantee or security /granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security or made any investments as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of Cost records under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been deposited regularly with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no statutory dues relating to Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved ( In lakhs) Income Tax Act.1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (appeals), Coimbatore 2017-18 4.88 Lakhs Income Tax Act.1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (appeals), Coimbatore 2017-18 1.19 Lakhs Income Tax Act.1961 Income Tax AO of Income Tax, Coimbatore 2015-16 0.66 Lakhs Income Tax Act.1961 Income Tax AO of Income Tax, Coimbatore 2013-14 23.94 Lakhs Income Tax Act.1961 Income Tax AO of Income Tax, Coimbatore 2007-08 6.35 Lakhs Income Tax Act.1961 Income Tax AO of Income Tax, Coimbatore 2006-07 0.41 Lakhs Income Tax Act.1961 Income Tax AO of Income Tax, Coimbatore 2008-09 0.22 Lakhs Kerala Value Added Tax Act 2005 VAT The Assessing Officer State Tax, Spl Circle, Palakkad, Kerala 2012-13 771.03 Lakhs Kerala Value Added Tax Act 2005 VAT The Assessing Officer State Tax, Spl Circle, Palakkad, Kerala 2013-14 468.34 Lakhs Kerala Value Added Tax Act 2005 VAT The Assessing Officer State Tax, Spl Circle, Palakkad, Kerala ( awaiting for order modify) 2014-15 3258.10 Lakhs Kerala Value Added Tax Act 2005 CST The Assessing Officer State Tax, Spl Circle, Palakkad, Kerala 2016-17 45.95 Lakhs GST Act 2017 ( 32AAACI4918G1ZW) IHPML GST-KL The Dy. Commissioner Appeal (In lieu of the ITC Reversal for Transitional Credit, an appeal is still pending for 2017-18.) 2017-18 10.07 Lakhs GST Act 2017 (37AAACI4918G1ZM) IHPML GST-AP The Joint. Commissioner Appeal (In lieu of the Ineligble ITC Reversal , an appeal is still pending for 2017-18. 2017-18 1.83 Lakhs GST Act 2017 (37AAACI4918G1ZM) IHPML GST-AP The Dy. Commissioner Appeal ( In lieu of the Ineligble ITC Reversal , an appeal is still pending for 2019-20.) 2019-20 13.95 Lakhs GST Act 2017 (37AAACI4918G1ZM) IHPML GST-AP The Dy. Commissioner Appeal (In lieu of the Ineligble ITC Reversal , an appeal is still pending for 2021-22.) 2021-22 2.23 Lakhs GST Act 2017 (22AAACI4918G2ZW) IHPML GST-RPR The Dy. Commissioner Appeal (In lieu of the Ineligible ITC Reversal, an appeal is still pending for 2018-19 & 2019-20) 2018-19&2019-20 152.75 Lakhs GST Act 2017 GST-AP The Dy. Commissioner Appeal 2018-19 72.13 Lakhs (37AAMCS1846F1Z5) SREE MAHALAKSHMI SMELTERS PRIVATE LIMITED (In lieu of the Ineligible ITC Reversal, an appeal is still pending for 2018-19)

Electricity Duty Notice: The Case pertains to levy of electricity duty Rs.6209 Lakhs on the self-generation of Unit

between years 2005 to 2015. It is also questioned on the power of the State on the levy of duty on self-generation.

The case is in the High Court and the Company has got stay.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not been defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were availed.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. The Company does not hold any investment in any associates or joint venture (as defined under the act) during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act), The Company does not hold any investment in any associates or joint venture (as defined under the act) during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and

explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal

audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us, as part of our audit procedure.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non- banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the company during the year. Accordingly, Paragraph 3 (xx)(a) of the order is not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements under Clause

(i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INDSIL HYDRO POWER AND MANGANESE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including the adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control with reference to its financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions

of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.