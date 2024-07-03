Summary

Incorporated on 31 Aug.90, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd (Formerly known Indsil Electrosmelts Ltd) was promoted by S N Vardarajan, who has interests in two other companies -- Coimbatore Steels and Sun Metals and Alloys. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing Carbon Silico Manganese used in Steel and Stainless Steel Industry. Headquarter in Coimbatore (India), Indsil has LCSM Smelters in India integrated with Captive Hydel Power Plant.Indsil came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 2.85 cr in Jul.93 to set up a Rs 12-cr unit to manufacture 7800 tpa of ferro silicon, its major product. In addition to ferro silicon, Indsil also manufactures aluminium ferro silicon. It has signed MOUs with state electricity boards for establishing 71-MW hydel power projects for captive consumption to ensure full power supply. The Kerala government has exempted the Indsil unit from power cuts and electricity duty for 5 years from the date of commercial production.The expansion of capacity by the addition of a 10/15 MVA furnace was completed by Mar.97.During 1996-97, the civil work of the 21 MW power project at Kuthugal were started and was completed by June99. World Bank thorugh Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has sanctioned Rs. 3500 lakhs as term loan towards part funding of this project.During 1998-99, the company was awarded KSIDCS AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE-99 in recognition for its outstanding performance in terms of employment generation, good labo

