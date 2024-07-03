iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Share Price

48
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.85
  • Day's High50.85
  • 52 Wk High73.95
  • Prev. Close49.89
  • Day's Low48
  • 52 Wk Low 40.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.68
  • P/E1.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value74.52
  • EPS35.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)133.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

50.85

Prev. Close

49.89

Turnover(Lac.)

2.68

Day's High

50.85

Day's Low

48

52 Week's High

73.95

52 Week's Low

40.8

Book Value

74.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

133.4

P/E

1.39

EPS

35.79

Divi. Yield

0

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.90%

Non-Promoter- 3.79%

Institutions: 3.79%

Non-Institutions: 33.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.79

27.79

27.79

27.79

Preference Capital

15

15

15

15

Reserves

84.38

94.23

100.36

69.22

Net Worth

127.17

137.02

143.15

112.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

61.02

127.68

223.64

292.58

yoy growth (%)

-52.2

-42.9

-23.56

153.09

Raw materials

-23.52

-75.26

-127.52

-157.39

As % of sales

38.54

58.94

57.01

53.79

Employee costs

-8.2

-13.74

-12.87

-14.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-11.84

-23.22

2.76

13.59

Depreciation

-6.92

-6.78

-6.99

-6.14

Tax paid

3.52

1.07

-2.72

-1.76

Working capital

-17.91

-33.7

-38.84

126.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.2

-42.9

-23.56

153.09

Op profit growth

-516.7

-115.72

-29.15

215.82

EBIT growth

-435.35

-109.44

-24.05

227.26

Net profit growth

69.04

-51,259.85

-99.63

371.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

116.61

176.82

208.43

61.03

517.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

116.61

176.82

208.43

61.03

517.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.44

2.35

75.04

2.3

13.07

View Annually Results

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

901.3

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.7

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

41.55

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.47

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

155

60.08203.051.090064.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ramakrishnan K

Non Executive Director

S Varadarajan

Independent Director

T Kalaivani

Independent Director

Gayatri Vijaikumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ULAGANATHAN KALIDOSS

Whole Time Director

Vinod Narsiman

Independent Director

S K Viswanathan

Independent Director

Narasimhan Ramu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 31 Aug.90, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd (Formerly known Indsil Electrosmelts Ltd) was promoted by S N Vardarajan, who has interests in two other companies -- Coimbatore Steels and Sun Metals and Alloys. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing Carbon Silico Manganese used in Steel and Stainless Steel Industry. Headquarter in Coimbatore (India), Indsil has LCSM Smelters in India integrated with Captive Hydel Power Plant.Indsil came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 2.85 cr in Jul.93 to set up a Rs 12-cr unit to manufacture 7800 tpa of ferro silicon, its major product. In addition to ferro silicon, Indsil also manufactures aluminium ferro silicon. It has signed MOUs with state electricity boards for establishing 71-MW hydel power projects for captive consumption to ensure full power supply. The Kerala government has exempted the Indsil unit from power cuts and electricity duty for 5 years from the date of commercial production.The expansion of capacity by the addition of a 10/15 MVA furnace was completed by Mar.97.During 1996-97, the civil work of the 21 MW power project at Kuthugal were started and was completed by June99. World Bank thorugh Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has sanctioned Rs. 3500 lakhs as term loan towards part funding of this project.During 1998-99, the company was awarded KSIDCS AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE-99 in recognition for its outstanding performance in terms of employment generation, good labo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd share price today?

The Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd is ₹133.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd is 1.39 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd is ₹40.8 and ₹73.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd?

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.97%, 3 Years at -8.65%, 1 Year at -7.28%, 6 Month at -15.91%, 3 Month at -12.92% and 1 Month at -2.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.91 %
Institutions - 3.79 %
Public - 33.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.