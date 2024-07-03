Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹50.85
Prev. Close₹49.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.68
Day's High₹50.85
Day's Low₹48
52 Week's High₹73.95
52 Week's Low₹40.8
Book Value₹74.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)133.4
P/E1.39
EPS35.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.79
27.79
27.79
27.79
Preference Capital
15
15
15
15
Reserves
84.38
94.23
100.36
69.22
Net Worth
127.17
137.02
143.15
112.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
61.02
127.68
223.64
292.58
yoy growth (%)
-52.2
-42.9
-23.56
153.09
Raw materials
-23.52
-75.26
-127.52
-157.39
As % of sales
38.54
58.94
57.01
53.79
Employee costs
-8.2
-13.74
-12.87
-14.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.84
-23.22
2.76
13.59
Depreciation
-6.92
-6.78
-6.99
-6.14
Tax paid
3.52
1.07
-2.72
-1.76
Working capital
-17.91
-33.7
-38.84
126.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.2
-42.9
-23.56
153.09
Op profit growth
-516.7
-115.72
-29.15
215.82
EBIT growth
-435.35
-109.44
-24.05
227.26
Net profit growth
69.04
-51,259.85
-99.63
371.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
116.61
176.82
208.43
61.03
517.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
116.61
176.82
208.43
61.03
517.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.44
2.35
75.04
2.3
13.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
901.3
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.7
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
41.55
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.47
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
155
|60.08
|203.05
|1.09
|0
|0
|64.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ramakrishnan K
Non Executive Director
S Varadarajan
Independent Director
T Kalaivani
Independent Director
Gayatri Vijaikumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ULAGANATHAN KALIDOSS
Whole Time Director
Vinod Narsiman
Independent Director
S K Viswanathan
Independent Director
Narasimhan Ramu
Reports by Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 31 Aug.90, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd (Formerly known Indsil Electrosmelts Ltd) was promoted by S N Vardarajan, who has interests in two other companies -- Coimbatore Steels and Sun Metals and Alloys. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing Carbon Silico Manganese used in Steel and Stainless Steel Industry. Headquarter in Coimbatore (India), Indsil has LCSM Smelters in India integrated with Captive Hydel Power Plant.Indsil came out with a public issue aggregating Rs 2.85 cr in Jul.93 to set up a Rs 12-cr unit to manufacture 7800 tpa of ferro silicon, its major product. In addition to ferro silicon, Indsil also manufactures aluminium ferro silicon. It has signed MOUs with state electricity boards for establishing 71-MW hydel power projects for captive consumption to ensure full power supply. The Kerala government has exempted the Indsil unit from power cuts and electricity duty for 5 years from the date of commercial production.The expansion of capacity by the addition of a 10/15 MVA furnace was completed by Mar.97.During 1996-97, the civil work of the 21 MW power project at Kuthugal were started and was completed by June99. World Bank thorugh Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has sanctioned Rs. 3500 lakhs as term loan towards part funding of this project.During 1998-99, the company was awarded KSIDCS AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE-99 in recognition for its outstanding performance in terms of employment generation, good labo
Read More
The Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd is ₹133.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd is 1.39 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd is ₹40.8 and ₹73.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.97%, 3 Years at -8.65%, 1 Year at -7.28%, 6 Month at -15.91%, 3 Month at -12.92% and 1 Month at -2.67%.
