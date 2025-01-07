Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
61.02
127.68
223.64
292.58
yoy growth (%)
-52.2
-42.9
-23.56
153.09
Raw materials
-23.52
-75.26
-127.52
-157.39
As % of sales
38.54
58.94
57.01
53.79
Employee costs
-8.2
-13.74
-12.87
-14.13
As % of sales
13.44
10.76
5.75
4.83
Other costs
-17.02
-41.63
-64.51
-94.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.89
32.6
28.84
32.33
Operating profit
12.27
-2.94
18.72
26.43
OPM
20.1
-2.3
8.37
9.03
Depreciation
-6.92
-6.78
-6.99
-6.14
Interest expense
-19.49
-20.94
-21.38
-18.2
Other income
2.3
7.45
12.41
11.51
Profit before tax
-11.84
-23.22
2.76
13.59
Taxes
3.52
1.07
-2.72
-1.76
Tax rate
-29.74
-4.61
-98.43
-12.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.32
-22.15
0.04
11.82
Exceptional items
-29.12
0
0
0
Net profit
-37.44
-22.15
0.04
11.82
yoy growth (%)
69.04
-51,259.85
-99.63
371.87
NPM
-61.35
-17.34
0.01
4.04
