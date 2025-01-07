iifl-logo-icon 1
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

61.02

127.68

223.64

292.58

yoy growth (%)

-52.2

-42.9

-23.56

153.09

Raw materials

-23.52

-75.26

-127.52

-157.39

As % of sales

38.54

58.94

57.01

53.79

Employee costs

-8.2

-13.74

-12.87

-14.13

As % of sales

13.44

10.76

5.75

4.83

Other costs

-17.02

-41.63

-64.51

-94.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.89

32.6

28.84

32.33

Operating profit

12.27

-2.94

18.72

26.43

OPM

20.1

-2.3

8.37

9.03

Depreciation

-6.92

-6.78

-6.99

-6.14

Interest expense

-19.49

-20.94

-21.38

-18.2

Other income

2.3

7.45

12.41

11.51

Profit before tax

-11.84

-23.22

2.76

13.59

Taxes

3.52

1.07

-2.72

-1.76

Tax rate

-29.74

-4.61

-98.43

-12.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.32

-22.15

0.04

11.82

Exceptional items

-29.12

0

0

0

Net profit

-37.44

-22.15

0.04

11.82

yoy growth (%)

69.04

-51,259.85

-99.63

371.87

NPM

-61.35

-17.34

0.01

4.04

