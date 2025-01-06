Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.84
-23.22
2.76
13.59
Depreciation
-6.92
-6.78
-6.99
-6.14
Tax paid
3.52
1.07
-2.72
-1.76
Working capital
-17.91
-33.7
-38.84
126.71
Other operating items
Operating
-33.15
-62.64
-45.78
132.38
Capital expenditure
-0.09
9.45
21.85
87.43
Free cash flow
-33.25
-53.18
-23.93
219.81
Equity raised
213.32
260.69
293.76
264.42
Investing
0
-0.93
-17.57
36.62
Financing
12.39
-1.45
-8.09
108.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.94
Net in cash
192.45
205.12
244.15
631.22
