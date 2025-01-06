iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

Indsil Hydro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-11.84

-23.22

2.76

13.59

Depreciation

-6.92

-6.78

-6.99

-6.14

Tax paid

3.52

1.07

-2.72

-1.76

Working capital

-17.91

-33.7

-38.84

126.71

Other operating items

Operating

-33.15

-62.64

-45.78

132.38

Capital expenditure

-0.09

9.45

21.85

87.43

Free cash flow

-33.25

-53.18

-23.93

219.81

Equity raised

213.32

260.69

293.76

264.42

Investing

0

-0.93

-17.57

36.62

Financing

12.39

-1.45

-8.09

108.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.94

Net in cash

192.45

205.12

244.15

631.22

Indsil Hydro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.