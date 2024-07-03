iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Nine Monthly Results

46.59
(-3.62%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

86.5

118.03

151.02

33.63

415.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.5

118.03

151.02

33.63

415.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.57

1.95

54.72

1.33

5.68

Total Income

91.06

119.98

205.74

34.96

420.92

Total Expenditure

87.64

105.56

127.66

50.76

396.16

PBIDT

3.43

14.42

78.08

-15.8

24.76

Interest

9.01

11.91

11.72

14.09

24.53

PBDT

-5.58

2.51

66.36

-29.89

0.23

Depreciation

2.71

3.18

4.03

5.44

18.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.54

3.53

-7.32

-0.26

-1.49

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.83

-4.19

69.66

-35.08

-16.81

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-5.13

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.83

-4.19

69.66

-35.08

-11.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.83

-4.19

69.66

-35.08

-11.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.18

-1.51

25.06

-12.62

-4.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

2

0

0

0

Equity

27.79

27.79

27.79

27.79

27.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.96

12.21

51.7

-46.98

5.96

PBDTM(%)

-6.45

2.12

43.94

-88.87

0.05

PATM(%)

-10.2

-3.54

46.12

-104.31

-4.04

Indsil Hydro: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.