Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
86.5
118.03
151.02
33.63
415.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.5
118.03
151.02
33.63
415.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.57
1.95
54.72
1.33
5.68
Total Income
91.06
119.98
205.74
34.96
420.92
Total Expenditure
87.64
105.56
127.66
50.76
396.16
PBIDT
3.43
14.42
78.08
-15.8
24.76
Interest
9.01
11.91
11.72
14.09
24.53
PBDT
-5.58
2.51
66.36
-29.89
0.23
Depreciation
2.71
3.18
4.03
5.44
18.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.54
3.53
-7.32
-0.26
-1.49
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.83
-4.19
69.66
-35.08
-16.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-5.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.83
-4.19
69.66
-35.08
-11.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.83
-4.19
69.66
-35.08
-11.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.18
-1.51
25.06
-12.62
-4.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
2
0
0
0
Equity
27.79
27.79
27.79
27.79
27.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.96
12.21
51.7
-46.98
5.96
PBDTM(%)
-6.45
2.12
43.94
-88.87
0.05
PATM(%)
-10.2
-3.54
46.12
-104.31
-4.04
