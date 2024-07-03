Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
50.31
66.3
100.72
76.1
115.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.31
66.3
100.72
76.1
115.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.26
6.18
-13.56
15.9
43.51
Total Income
52.57
72.48
87.16
92
159.04
Total Expenditure
47.95
71.17
92.98
70.73
91.32
PBIDT
4.62
1.3
-5.82
21.27
67.72
Interest
5.15
6.64
5.09
8.48
8.02
PBDT
-0.53
-5.34
-10.91
12.79
59.7
Depreciation
1.52
1.93
2.08
2.13
2.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
7.26
0
-1.2
Deferred Tax
0.25
0.4
-3.99
3.43
-5.67
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.29
-7.67
-16.27
7.23
64.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.29
-7.67
-16.27
7.23
64.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.29
-7.67
-16.27
7.23
64.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-2.76
0
2.6
23.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.79
27.79
27.79
27.79
27.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.18
1.96
-5.77
27.95
58.62
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.55
-11.56
-16.15
9.5
55.75
