Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

50.31

66.3

100.72

76.1

115.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.31

66.3

100.72

76.1

115.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.26

6.18

-13.56

15.9

43.51

Total Income

52.57

72.48

87.16

92

159.04

Total Expenditure

47.95

71.17

92.98

70.73

91.32

PBIDT

4.62

1.3

-5.82

21.27

67.72

Interest

5.15

6.64

5.09

8.48

8.02

PBDT

-0.53

-5.34

-10.91

12.79

59.7

Depreciation

1.52

1.93

2.08

2.13

2.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

7.26

0

-1.2

Deferred Tax

0.25

0.4

-3.99

3.43

-5.67

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.29

-7.67

-16.27

7.23

64.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.29

-7.67

-16.27

7.23

64.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.29

-7.67

-16.27

7.23

64.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-2.76

0

2.6

23.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.79

27.79

27.79

27.79

27.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.18

1.96

-5.77

27.95

58.62

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-4.55

-11.56

-16.15

9.5

55.75

QUICKLINKS FOR Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

