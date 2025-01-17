iifl-logo-icon 1
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Key Ratios

48.5
(2.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.21

-30.65

232.63

30.39

Op profit growth

-213.62

-110.66

411.57

67.42

EBIT growth

-128.09

-133.77

538.4

16.62

Net profit growth

10.5

-254.18

1,714.04

129.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.95

-2.07

13.46

8.75

EBIT margin

12.37

-5.19

10.66

5.55

Net profit margin

-76.62

-8.17

3.67

0.67

RoCE

1.97

-4.76

21.45

6.71

RoNW

-10.61

-5.71

4.66

0.52

RoA

-3.05

-1.87

1.84

0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-16.83

-24.79

16.56

0.95

Dividend per share

0

0

0.7

0

Cash EPS

-19.31

-25.74

0.56

-5.94

Book value per share

26.62

52.64

80.62

44.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.68

-0.33

10.02

71.78

P/CEPS

-0.59

-0.32

292.01

-11.46

P/B

0.54

0.17

2.2

1.54

EV/EBIDTA

11.58

179.8

5.71

8.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-13.44

12.54

83.99

Tax payout

-29.49

-1.66

-3.69

-4.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

175.48

34.63

17.68

39.59

Inventory days

1,171.78

170.57

71.7

99.7

Creditor days

-280.74

-25.79

-18.93

-56.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.38

0.71

-2.62

-1.14

Net debt / equity

1.83

2.73

1.51

1.26

Net debt / op. profit

11.15

-37.36

3.37

4.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-38.54

-59

-53.41

-52.15

Employee costs

-13.45

-7.2

-4.08

-5.83

Other costs

-28.04

-35.85

-29.03

-33.25

