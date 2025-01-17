Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.21
-30.65
232.63
30.39
Op profit growth
-213.62
-110.66
411.57
67.42
EBIT growth
-128.09
-133.77
538.4
16.62
Net profit growth
10.5
-254.18
1,714.04
129.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.95
-2.07
13.46
8.75
EBIT margin
12.37
-5.19
10.66
5.55
Net profit margin
-76.62
-8.17
3.67
0.67
RoCE
1.97
-4.76
21.45
6.71
RoNW
-10.61
-5.71
4.66
0.52
RoA
-3.05
-1.87
1.84
0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-16.83
-24.79
16.56
0.95
Dividend per share
0
0
0.7
0
Cash EPS
-19.31
-25.74
0.56
-5.94
Book value per share
26.62
52.64
80.62
44.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.68
-0.33
10.02
71.78
P/CEPS
-0.59
-0.32
292.01
-11.46
P/B
0.54
0.17
2.2
1.54
EV/EBIDTA
11.58
179.8
5.71
8.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-13.44
12.54
83.99
Tax payout
-29.49
-1.66
-3.69
-4.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
175.48
34.63
17.68
39.59
Inventory days
1,171.78
170.57
71.7
99.7
Creditor days
-280.74
-25.79
-18.93
-56.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.38
0.71
-2.62
-1.14
Net debt / equity
1.83
2.73
1.51
1.26
Net debt / op. profit
11.15
-37.36
3.37
4.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38.54
-59
-53.41
-52.15
Employee costs
-13.45
-7.2
-4.08
-5.83
Other costs
-28.04
-35.85
-29.03
-33.25
