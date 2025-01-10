Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.79
27.79
27.79
27.79
Preference Capital
15
15
15
15
Reserves
84.38
94.23
100.36
69.22
Net Worth
127.17
137.02
143.15
112.01
Minority Interest
Debt
94.74
104.99
106.58
139.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
221.91
242.01
249.73
251.69
Fixed Assets
51.34
61.09
64.98
88.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.47
39.96
39.97
40.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.68
9.33
8.77
1.46
Networking Capital
160.34
130.28
134.02
117.19
Inventories
113.2
122.5
133.76
138.86
Inventory Days
830.51
Sundry Debtors
2.63
9.23
9.66
4.64
Debtor Days
27.75
Other Current Assets
67.18
27.32
29.66
36.11
Sundry Creditors
-2.33
-7.47
-12.87
-32.16
Creditor Days
192.34
Other Current Liabilities
-20.34
-21.3
-26.19
-30.26
Cash
1.08
1.34
1.99
3.71
Total Assets
221.91
242
249.73
251.69
