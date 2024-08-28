AGM 20/09/2024 We enclose herewith the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 12.15 PM (IST) through video conference / other audio-visual means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the voting results of the businesses transacted at the 34th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 12:15 PM (IST) along with combined report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and e-voting at the said meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)