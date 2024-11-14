Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

INDSIL HYDRO POWER AND MANGANESE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., November 14, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In this connection we are enclosing herewith a copy of the unaudited financial results including segment wise results, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon as Annexure 1. 2. Appointment of Sri Vinod Narsiman (DIN: 00035746) as the Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 14th November 2024 3. Proposal to conduct a postal ballot to obtain the approval of the members for the appointment and payment of remuneration to Whole-Time Director(s) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the Directors of the Company by a circular resolution passed today, i.e., Monday, September 2, 2024, took on record the cessation of Sri. S K Viswanathan (DIN:08850168) as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on September 7, 2024 upon the completion of his second tenure as an Independent Director.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 11 Jul 2024

INDSIL HYDRO POWER AND MANGANESE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., August 9, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following: 1.Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. In this connection we are enclosing herewith copy of the unaudited financial results including segment wise results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, along with Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon as Annexure 1. 2.Approved and recommended the proposal for obtaining the approval of shareholders for material related party transactions. 3. The 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024, through Video conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, July 5, 2024, inter-alia, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has recommended the appointment of Sri. Narasimhan R (DIN: 10690176) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years with effect from September 8, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot. Further, the Board of Directors of the Company in the said meeting have also approved the proposal for conducting of a Postal Ballot to obtain the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the appointment of Sri. Vinod Narsiman (DIN: 00035746) and Sri. Narasimhan R (DIN: 10690176) as the Directors of the Company. The Postal Ballot Notice will be intimated to the Stock Exchange in due course.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

INDSIL HYDRO POWER AND MANGANESE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and b. declaration of fourth interim dividend on 8% cumulative redeemable preference shares for the financial year 2023-24 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 29, 2024, inter alia, had approved the following: 1. Audited financial results (standalone .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 22 May 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, May 22, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Vinod Narsiman (DIN: 00035746) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) of the Company with effect from May 22, 2024, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Vinod Narsiman shall hold office up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, Mr. Vinod Narsiman is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of the SEBI or any other statutory authority under any laws. 2. Cessation of Mr. K Ganesan (DIN: 09760661) as a Nominee Director of the Company with effect from May 22, 2024, pursuant to withdrawal of nomination by M/s. Sunmet Holdings India Private Limited. A copy of the letter received from him is enclosed as Annexure A.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024