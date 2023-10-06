TO THE MEMBERS OF INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements: Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. Industrial Investment Trust Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 ,the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year, the statement of changes in equity, and the statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and notes to financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit,changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the Ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financials statements.

Emphasis of Matter

i) We draw attention to note no 38(a) As at March 31,2024,the company carrying amount of investment in its subsidiary IITL Projects Limited amounting to 1361.23 lakhs in the Equity shares.The net worth of the subsidiary is negative as on March 31st 2024.

IITL Projects Limited has retired from 3 Joint Venture Partnership Firms viz. IITL Nimbus, The Express Park View (EPV II) on 06.10.2023, IITL Nimbus, The Palm Village on 16.10.2023, and IITL Nimbus, The Hyde Park on 16.01.2024.

IITL projects has also exited from its Associate, Golden Farm Facility Management Pvt. Ltd. on 12.01.2024. The company is continuing with one Joint Venture viz. Capital Infra Projects Ltd. and having adverse cash flow as at 31.03.2024.

As on 31.03.2024, the accumulated loss of 3796 lakhs, exceeds the paid up capital and net worth of the company stands fully eroded. The total liability of the company exceeds its total assets.

IITL projects has no business of its own and also no other cash flow at present. Thus, the company ceases to be a "Going Concern" and accordingly these financial statements have been prepared on the basis that the company does not continue to be a "Going Concern" and therefore all assets that have being valued at their realisation value where lower than cost and all known liabilities have been fully provided for and recorded in the financial statements on the basis of best estimate of the Management.

ii) We draw attention to note no 38(b) of the Statement regarding investment in its subsidiary IITL Management and Consultancy Private Limited (formerly known as lIT Insurance Broking and Risk Management Private Limited), the management of the Company is of the view, for the reasons stated in the note, that impairment of 128.48 lakhs towards equity investment as at March 31,2024 is considered adequate based on audited net worth as at March 31, 2024.

Our report is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Investment in Government Securities We have verified and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls with regard to Investemnt in Government Secutities. As on 31st March 2024,the company has invested in Government Securities of 25006.91 Lakhs. We have verified all the purchase contracts as well as Holding statement . We consider Investment in Government Securities as a key audit matter given the relative size of the balance in the financial statements. We have received confirmation from broker which corroborates with the result of our audit procedure.

Investment in Mutual Fund and Equity Shares We have verified and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls with regard to Investemnt in Mutual Fund and Equity shares. As on 31st March 2024 the company has invested in Mutual fund and Equity shares of 10408.68 Lakhs. We consider Investment in Mutual fund and Equity shares as a key audit matter given the relative size of the balance in the financial statements. We have verified all the purchase contracts as well as Holding statement .

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors reports Thereon

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement there in, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Management Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance, and the cash flow of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representation received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terns of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over with reference to the financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed impact of Pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements -Refer Note 30.

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts; and

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of

its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("lntermediaries"}, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities Identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the diviison shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. a) The company has not declared any final dividend for

the financial year 2022-2023 and interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

b) The Company has not proposed any final dividend up to the date of our report.

vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of maintenance of property, plant and equipment records wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with."

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

vii. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 of the Order.

Annexure - A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of M/s. INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements of INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements , issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements , assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements

A companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

(iii) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements , including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting and such Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements issued by ICAI.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(referred to under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.)

As per the books and records produced before us and as per the information and explanations given to us and based on such audit checks that we considered necessary and appropriate, we confirm that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the assets once in every year, which in our opinion is reasonable having record to the size of the company and nature of its assets According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancy were noticed on such verification.

(c ) The Company does not have any immovable property, and hence reporting under clause 3(i) (c ) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as of 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As the Company do not have any inventory during the

year.Therefore,the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a)of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year the Company has made investments in Government securities, Mutual Fund, Equity Shares and has not provided any guarantee or security and granted Unsecured loans to companies.

(a) The company being Non Banking Financial Company whose principal business is to give loans and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the Investment made during the year are, prima facie,not prejudicial to the Companies Interest.

(c) In Respect of loans granted the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments are regular.

(d) No overdue of Principal and Interest as on 31st March 2024.

(e) The company has not granted any loan or renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying and terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments and Guarantee provided and loan granted by the by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly the clause 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Duty of Customs or Duty of Excise or Value Added Tax, Cess and Goods and Service Tax have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any disputes.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from nay entity or persons on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries and Joint venrures. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public of offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year(and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system Commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to be registered under section

45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,and it has obtained registration.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India.Accordingly,Provisions of Clause 3(xvi)( c) of the order are not applicable.

(d) As represented by the management which we have relied upon,the IITL Group does not have any core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions,2016,hence reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and incurred cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the Year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no amount remaining unspent under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.