SectorFinance
Open₹334
Prev. Close₹327.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.51
Day's High₹334
Day's Low₹312.55
52 Week's High₹444.95
52 Week's Low₹135.55
Book Value₹186.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)705.17
P/E11.84
EPS27.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.55
22.55
22.55
22.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
383.9
332.9
289.88
389.36
Net Worth
406.45
355.45
312.43
411.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.29
12.77
2.25
-53.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
36.43
17.11
8.52
11.02
14.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
36.43
17.11
8.52
11.02
14.6
Other Operating Income
0.04
0
0.01
0.03
8.59
Other Income
22.82
6.45
72.13
0.2
0.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
B Samal
Managing Director
Bipin Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkatesan Narayanan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujata Chattopadhyay
Independent Non Exe. Director
Milind Sitaram Desai
Nominee (LIC)
S Thiruvenkatachari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shankar Narayan Mokashi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narayanan Rangarajan
Reports by Industrial Investment Trust Ltd
Summary
Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL), promoted in 1933 as an investment company, has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since incorporation. IITL sought to provide its shareholders an expert advice on investment portfolio. Original subscribers to the paid up capital included prominent members of the financial community in India and England, including Insurance Companies such as Pearl, Prudential, United and Oriental and some of the most princely families in India.Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) is an investment company. The Companys principal activities include investment in equity shares, quoted, as well as unquoted, units of mutual funds, Fixed Deposits with renowned Banks, Inter-corporate Deposits and Loans to its Group Companies.The Company operates in three segments: Investment activities, Consultancy Services and Brokerage Services.The Companys other subsidiaries include IIT Investrust Limited (IITIL), Indo Green Projects Limited (IGPL) and IIT Insurance Broking and Risk Management Private Limited (IIBRMPL). IGPL is engaged in real estate and infrastructure-related activities. IITL obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India in 2000 to carry on as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) without accepting Public Deposits. The main objectives of the Holding Company are to carry on the business as an Investment Company and to invest in shares, stock, debentures and bonds. The Company undertakes activities such as Private Equity and
Read More
The Industrial Investment Trust Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd is ₹705.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd is 11.84 and 1.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Industrial Investment Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd is ₹135.55 and ₹444.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Industrial Investment Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.34%, 3 Years at 56.56%, 1 Year at 66.45%, 6 Month at 78.62%, 3 Month at 9.05% and 1 Month at -22.35%.
