Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Share Price

312.75
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open334
  • Day's High334
  • 52 Wk High444.95
  • Prev. Close327.15
  • Day's Low312.55
  • 52 Wk Low 135.55
  • Turnover (lac)23.51
  • P/E11.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value186.9
  • EPS27.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)705.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

334

Prev. Close

327.15

Turnover(Lac.)

23.51

Day's High

334

Day's Low

312.55

52 Week's High

444.95

52 Week's Low

135.55

Book Value

186.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

705.17

P/E

11.84

EPS

27.66

Divi. Yield

0

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.98%

Non-Promoter- 15.00%

Institutions: 15.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.96%

Custodian: 13.03%

Share Price

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.55

22.55

22.55

22.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

383.9

332.9

289.88

389.36

Net Worth

406.45

355.45

312.43

411.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.29

12.77

2.25

-53.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

36.43

17.11

8.52

11.02

14.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

36.43

17.11

8.52

11.02

14.6

Other Operating Income

0.04

0

0.01

0.03

8.59

Other Income

22.82

6.45

72.13

0.2

0.55

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Industrial Investment Trust Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

B Samal

Managing Director

Bipin Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkatesan Narayanan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujata Chattopadhyay

Independent Non Exe. Director

Milind Sitaram Desai

Nominee (LIC)

S Thiruvenkatachari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shankar Narayan Mokashi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narayanan Rangarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Industrial Investment Trust Ltd

Summary

Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL), promoted in 1933 as an investment company, has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since incorporation. IITL sought to provide its shareholders an expert advice on investment portfolio. Original subscribers to the paid up capital included prominent members of the financial community in India and England, including Insurance Companies such as Pearl, Prudential, United and Oriental and some of the most princely families in India.Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) is an investment company. The Companys principal activities include investment in equity shares, quoted, as well as unquoted, units of mutual funds, Fixed Deposits with renowned Banks, Inter-corporate Deposits and Loans to its Group Companies.The Company operates in three segments: Investment activities, Consultancy Services and Brokerage Services.The Companys other subsidiaries include IIT Investrust Limited (IITIL), Indo Green Projects Limited (IGPL) and IIT Insurance Broking and Risk Management Private Limited (IIBRMPL). IGPL is engaged in real estate and infrastructure-related activities. IITL obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India in 2000 to carry on as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) without accepting Public Deposits. The main objectives of the Holding Company are to carry on the business as an Investment Company and to invest in shares, stock, debentures and bonds. The Company undertakes activities such as Private Equity and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Industrial Investment Trust Ltd share price today?

The Industrial Investment Trust Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd is ₹705.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd is 11.84 and 1.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Industrial Investment Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd is ₹135.55 and ₹444.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd?

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.34%, 3 Years at 56.56%, 1 Year at 66.45%, 6 Month at 78.62%, 3 Month at 9.05% and 1 Month at -22.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.99 %
Institutions - 15.01 %
Public - 26.97 %

