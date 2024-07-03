Summary

Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL), promoted in 1933 as an investment company, has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since incorporation. IITL sought to provide its shareholders an expert advice on investment portfolio. Original subscribers to the paid up capital included prominent members of the financial community in India and England, including Insurance Companies such as Pearl, Prudential, United and Oriental and some of the most princely families in India.Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) is an investment company. The Companys principal activities include investment in equity shares, quoted, as well as unquoted, units of mutual funds, Fixed Deposits with renowned Banks, Inter-corporate Deposits and Loans to its Group Companies.The Company operates in three segments: Investment activities, Consultancy Services and Brokerage Services.The Companys other subsidiaries include IIT Investrust Limited (IITIL), Indo Green Projects Limited (IGPL) and IIT Insurance Broking and Risk Management Private Limited (IIBRMPL). IGPL is engaged in real estate and infrastructure-related activities. IITL obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India in 2000 to carry on as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) without accepting Public Deposits. The main objectives of the Holding Company are to carry on the business as an Investment Company and to invest in shares, stock, debentures and bonds. The Company undertakes activities such as Private Equity and

