Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting for considering the proposal of variation in terms of Zero percent Non Convertible Redeemable Preference shares issued by the subsidiary Company IITL Projects Limited IITL : 06-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 03, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 06, 2024, To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/11/2024) Industrial Investment Trust Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 06, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.12.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday November 09 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Scheme of Amalgamation of two wholly owned subsidiary companies of Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL or the Company) , viz. IIT Investrust Limited and IITL Managment and Consultancy Private Limited with IITL Intimation under Regulation 37 (6) and 59A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Circulars, issued from time to time (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to transact inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is already closed for all designated persons their immediate relatives and other connected persons till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on Wednesday August 14 2024. Industrial Investment Trust Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Industrial Investment Trust Limited at its meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of Industrial Investment Trust Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. b) Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) issued by the Statutory Auditors, Maharaj N R Suresh and Co LLP, Chartered Accountants. The meeting commenced at 2.23 p.m. and concluded at 5.20 p.m. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board in its meeting held on 19.06.2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Sagar Jaiswal as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 25.06.2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to transact inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended March 31 2024. The trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is already closed for all designated persons their immediate relatives and other connected persons till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on Tuesday May 28 2024. IITL : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 28, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Industrial Investment Trust Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30.05.2024 approved the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024