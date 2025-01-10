Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.55
22.55
22.55
22.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
383.9
332.9
289.88
389.36
Net Worth
406.45
355.45
312.43
411.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.11
0.05
0.04
0.04
Total Liabilities
407.56
355.5
312.47
411.95
Fixed Assets
2.28
0.59
1.37
1.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
380.94
335.89
60.9
384.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.04
6.15
6.18
Networking Capital
4.66
1.51
-3.31
-2.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.87
0.09
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.5
6.3
6.3
6.19
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-0.21
-2.63
-0.32
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.42
-4.67
-6.98
-8.69
Cash
14.59
17.47
247.34
19.93
Total Assets
402.58
355.5
312.45
409.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.