Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Quarterly Results

309.65
(-4.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.47

11.65

17.72

7.4

6.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.47

11.65

17.72

7.4

6.01

Other Operating Income

0.01

0

0.01

0.02

0

Other Income

0

0.01

4

19.07

0.01

Total Income

14.48

11.67

21.72

26.49

6.02

Total Expenditure

2.4

2.16

-7.66

-16.33

3.14

PBIDT

12.08

9.51

29.38

42.82

2.88

Interest

0.09

0.1

0.19

0.11

0.13

PBDT

11.99

9.4

29.2

42.71

2.75

Depreciation

0.31

0.31

0.34

0.36

0.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.45

0.88

1.58

0.91

0.88

Deferred Tax

0.22

1.17

0.63

0.38

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

9

7.04

26.65

41.06

1.53

Minority Interest After NP

-0.36

-0.3

1.39

5.92

-0.5

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.36

7.34

25.26

35.14

2.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.23

18.39

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.36

7.34

24.03

16.75

2.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.15

3.26

11.2

15.59

0.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.55

22.55

22.55

22.55

22.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

83.48

81.63

165.8

578.64

47.92

PBDTM(%)

82.86

80.68

164.78

577.16

45.75

PATM(%)

62.19

60.42

150.39

554.86

25.45

