Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.47
11.65
17.72
7.4
6.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.47
11.65
17.72
7.4
6.01
Other Operating Income
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0
Other Income
0
0.01
4
19.07
0.01
Total Income
14.48
11.67
21.72
26.49
6.02
Total Expenditure
2.4
2.16
-7.66
-16.33
3.14
PBIDT
12.08
9.51
29.38
42.82
2.88
Interest
0.09
0.1
0.19
0.11
0.13
PBDT
11.99
9.4
29.2
42.71
2.75
Depreciation
0.31
0.31
0.34
0.36
0.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.45
0.88
1.58
0.91
0.88
Deferred Tax
0.22
1.17
0.63
0.38
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
9
7.04
26.65
41.06
1.53
Minority Interest After NP
-0.36
-0.3
1.39
5.92
-0.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.36
7.34
25.26
35.14
2.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.23
18.39
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.36
7.34
24.03
16.75
2.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.15
3.26
11.2
15.59
0.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.55
22.55
22.55
22.55
22.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
83.48
81.63
165.8
578.64
47.92
PBDTM(%)
82.86
80.68
164.78
577.16
45.75
PATM(%)
62.19
60.42
150.39
554.86
25.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.