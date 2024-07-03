Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
18.71
16.92
8.61
8.07
10.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.71
16.92
8.61
8.07
10.99
Other Operating Income
0.03
0
0.01
0.03
8.6
Other Income
19.2
4.55
0.39
0.14
0.61
Total Income
37.94
21.47
9.01
8.23
20.2
Total Expenditure
-10.97
-38.12
8.92
8.99
14.32
PBIDT
48.91
59.59
0.09
-0.76
5.88
Interest
0.38
0.1
0.19
0.05
0.1
PBDT
48.53
59.49
-0.1
-0.81
5.78
Depreciation
1.01
0.71
0.72
0.43
9.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.56
1.59
0
0
-0.36
Deferred Tax
0.38
5.68
0.19
0.03
0
Reported Profit After Tax
44.58
51.51
-1.01
-1.27
-3.09
Minority Interest After NP
4.98
0.07
3.67
-3.78
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
39.6
51.44
-4.68
2.5
-3.09
Extra-ordinary Items
17.79
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.81
51.44
-4.68
2.5
-3.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.56
22.84
-0.45
-0.56
-1.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.55
22.55
22.55
22.55
22.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
261.41
352.18
1.04
-9.41
53.5
PBDTM(%)
259.38
351.59
-1.16
-10.03
52.59
PATM(%)
238.26
304.43
-11.73
-15.73
-28.11
