Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Nine Monthly Results

296.3
(-4.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

18.71

16.92

8.61

8.07

10.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.71

16.92

8.61

8.07

10.99

Other Operating Income

0.03

0

0.01

0.03

8.6

Other Income

19.2

4.55

0.39

0.14

0.61

Total Income

37.94

21.47

9.01

8.23

20.2

Total Expenditure

-10.97

-38.12

8.92

8.99

14.32

PBIDT

48.91

59.59

0.09

-0.76

5.88

Interest

0.38

0.1

0.19

0.05

0.1

PBDT

48.53

59.49

-0.1

-0.81

5.78

Depreciation

1.01

0.71

0.72

0.43

9.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.56

1.59

0

0

-0.36

Deferred Tax

0.38

5.68

0.19

0.03

0

Reported Profit After Tax

44.58

51.51

-1.01

-1.27

-3.09

Minority Interest After NP

4.98

0.07

3.67

-3.78

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

39.6

51.44

-4.68

2.5

-3.09

Extra-ordinary Items

17.79

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

21.81

51.44

-4.68

2.5

-3.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

17.56

22.84

-0.45

-0.56

-1.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.55

22.55

22.55

22.55

22.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

261.41

352.18

1.04

-9.41

53.5

PBDTM(%)

259.38

351.59

-1.16

-10.03

52.59

PATM(%)

238.26

304.43

-11.73

-15.73

-28.11

