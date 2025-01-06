iifl-logo-icon 1
Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Cash Flow Statement

324
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Industrial Investment Trust Ltd

Indl. Inv. Trust FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.29

12.77

2.25

-53.72

Other operating items

Operating

-0.29

12.77

2.25

-53.72

Capital expenditure

0.67

1.12

0.04

0.01

Free cash flow

0.37

13.89

2.3

-53.71

Equity raised

779.66

865.22

986.24

1,028.31

Investing

-0.14

-95.36

36.04

-0.29

Financing

0

0

-0.03

-0.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

779.88

783.75

1,024.55

974.23

