Industrial Investment Trust Ltd Summary

Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL), promoted in 1933 as an investment company, has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since incorporation. IITL sought to provide its shareholders an expert advice on investment portfolio. Original subscribers to the paid up capital included prominent members of the financial community in India and England, including Insurance Companies such as Pearl, Prudential, United and Oriental and some of the most princely families in India.Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) is an investment company. The Companys principal activities include investment in equity shares, quoted, as well as unquoted, units of mutual funds, Fixed Deposits with renowned Banks, Inter-corporate Deposits and Loans to its Group Companies.The Company operates in three segments: Investment activities, Consultancy Services and Brokerage Services.The Companys other subsidiaries include IIT Investrust Limited (IITIL), Indo Green Projects Limited (IGPL) and IIT Insurance Broking and Risk Management Private Limited (IIBRMPL). IGPL is engaged in real estate and infrastructure-related activities. IITL obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India in 2000 to carry on as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) without accepting Public Deposits. The main objectives of the Holding Company are to carry on the business as an Investment Company and to invest in shares, stock, debentures and bonds. The Company undertakes activities such as Private Equity and Margin Funding and holds prime properties. Apart from these, it has been consistently paying dividend to the shareholders over the years and made Bonus Issue three times. In March 2010, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, IIT Media and Entertainment Private Limited (IMEPL) for conducting the business of media and entertainment.In June 2012, the Company raised Rs 33776.07 lakhs through issue of 48,88,775 Global Depositary Receipts. In October 2012, the Company raised additional funds of Rs 96.95 lakhs through issue and allotment of 27,70,000, 10% Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS).In 2013, the Company had made an investment of Rs 340 Crores in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited to acquire 22.5% of its equity capital. Subsequent to the acquisition, FGILICL became a joint venture of the Company.In 2013, the Company acquired 25% stake in equity share capital of World Resorts Limited (WRL), and subsequent to said acquisition, it became an Associate Company. It made an investment of Rs 25,00,00,000/- in 50,00,000, 10% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each issued at a price of Rs 50/- per share i.e. including premium of Rs 40/- per share of WRL.In 2014-15, the Company launched Express Park View I. In January 2014, the Company had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz. IITL Corporate Insurance Services Private Limited (ICISPL) for undertaking the business of corporate agency (for category Life) of Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILICL). In 2023, the Company launched The Golden Palm Village - AEROCITY consisting of total 702 studio apartments, 376 low rise apartments and 44 commercial apartments.