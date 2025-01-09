INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the members of

Industrial and Prudential Investment Company Limited

Report on the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Industrial and Prudential Investment Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including the statement of other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of cash flows and the standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and, in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the audit procedures performed including assessment of risk of material misstatement we have not come across any material Key Audit Matters that are required to be communicated in accordance with the standard.

4. Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including annexures to the Board report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone Ind AS financial statements

The accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including the statement of other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its financial statements.

b) the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The Companys management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Companys management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

e) the dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

For S. Jaykishan

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 309005E

CA Ritesh Agarwal

Partner

Membership No. 062410

Dated: The 2nd day of May, 2024

Place: Kolkata

UDIN: 24062410BKCYMN8751

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Industrial and Prudential Investment Company Limited of even date)\

In terms of information and explanation sought by us and given by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year.

(e) We have not come across any proceedings that have been initiated under section 24(1) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 by the Initiating Officer (IO) and/or any proceedings being pending against the Company before the Initiating Officer/Adjudicating Authority Appellate Tribunal/High Court/Supreme Court during any of the preceding financial years.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of investing and financing activity and consequently, does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company

iii. (a) Since the Company is engaged in non-banking financial activity, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to it.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular during the year.

(d) No amount is overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms of period of repayment during the year.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provide any guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security have been complied by the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the RBI or any court or any other tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi. The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the Company. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

vii.(a) Amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including sales-tax, income-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities except for the delay in transferring the amount of unclaimed dividend to Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF) as stated above in para 3 (c) of our report.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues outstanding of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) The Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) We report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held/ in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x.(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi.(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended

xiv.(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of review on an overall basis, the Company during the year has not entered into non-cash transactions, in terms of section 192 of the Act, with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xv) are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and the certificate has been obtained.

(b) The Company has carried on Non-Banking Financial activities (NBFC) with a valid registration from RBI.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the group has no CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) The Company is not required to transfer any unspent amount pertaining to the year under report to a fund specified in schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There is no amount which is remaining unspent under sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing CSR project.

xxi. Reporting under clause xxi of the Order is not applicable at the standalone level.

For S. Jaykishan

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 309005E

CA Ritesh Agarwal

Partner

Membership No. 062410

Dated: The 2nd day of May, 2024

Place: Kolkata

UDIN: 24062410BKCYMN8751

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the member of Industrial and Prudential Investment Company Limited of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Industrial and Prudential Investment Company Limited. ("the Company") as on 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Responsibility of management and those charged with governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility for the audit of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertains to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For S. Jaykishan

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 309005E

CA Ritesh Agarwal

Partner

Membership No. 062410

Dated: The 2nd day of May, 2024

Place: Kolkata

UDIN: 24062410BKCYMN8751.