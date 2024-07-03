Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹6,321.55
Prev. Close₹6,321.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.28
Day's High₹6,409.95
Day's Low₹6,200
52 Week's High₹8,300
52 Week's Low₹4,212.35
Book Value₹3,212.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,059.97
P/E55.55
EPS113.81
Divi. Yield1.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.68
1.68
1.68
1.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
475.95
360.83
388.08
296.31
Net Worth
477.63
362.51
389.76
297.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.39
0.01
-0.77
7.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.05
7.26
6.92
8.16
3.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.05
7.26
6.92
8.16
3.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.98
39.45
32.2
19.95
26.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
ANISH KISHORE MODI
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Swarup
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Varun Swarup
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Devina Swarup
Independent Director
Probir Roy
Independent Director
Debanjan Mandal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpishree Choudhary
Independent Director
AJAY GAGGAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
Summary
The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company, established in August, 1913 is a Mumbai based 90-year-old investment company. It is a zero debt company and along with its 100% subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Company has an excellent equity investment portfolio. The Company, being an NBFC, is engaged primarily in investments in equity shares for long-term value creation for the stakeholders. In 2000, the Company transferred 17,28,000 shares held by the companys wholly-owned subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Co, to the Company by December 15th.The company also holds equity in many other companies like Reliance Communication Ltd, Siemens, Dr Reddys, Glaxo, Karur Vysya Bank, TCS, Bharat Electronics, BASF India, and IDBI. Most of the above are long- term investments and the acquisition cost of the total quoted equity held by the company is just around Rs.7.11 crores. Management is very conservative and not known to large scale portfolio churning. The portfolio consists of a 20% holding in KSB Pumps and in companies like Infosys, Siemens, TCS, Karur Vysya Bank and others. In 2022-23, New Holding and Trading Co Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary got merged with the Company.
Read More
The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6325 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd is ₹1059.97 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd is 55.55 and 1.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd is ₹4212.35 and ₹8300 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.20%, 3 Years at 61.16%, 1 Year at 45.16%, 6 Month at -2.40%, 3 Month at -2.47% and 1 Month at -13.34%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.