Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Share Price

6,325
(0.05%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,321.55
  • Day's High6,409.95
  • 52 Wk High8,300
  • Prev. Close6,321.65
  • Day's Low6,200
  • 52 Wk Low 4,212.35
  • Turnover (lac)3.28
  • P/E55.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3,212.63
  • EPS113.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,059.97
  • Div. Yield1.43
No Records Found

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6,321.55

Prev. Close

6,321.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3.28

Day's High

6,409.95

Day's Low

6,200

52 Week's High

8,300

52 Week's Low

4,212.35

Book Value

3,212.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,059.97

P/E

55.55

EPS

113.81

Divi. Yield

1.43

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 90

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 31.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.68

1.68

1.68

1.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

475.95

360.83

388.08

296.31

Net Worth

477.63

362.51

389.76

297.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.39

0.01

-0.77

7.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.05

7.26

6.92

8.16

3.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.05

7.26

6.92

8.16

3.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.98

39.45

32.2

19.95

26.01

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

ANISH KISHORE MODI

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Swarup

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Varun Swarup

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Devina Swarup

Independent Director

Probir Roy

Independent Director

Debanjan Mandal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpishree Choudhary

Independent Director

AJAY GAGGAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd

Summary

The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company, established in August, 1913 is a Mumbai based 90-year-old investment company. It is a zero debt company and along with its 100% subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Company has an excellent equity investment portfolio. The Company, being an NBFC, is engaged primarily in investments in equity shares for long-term value creation for the stakeholders. In 2000, the Company transferred 17,28,000 shares held by the companys wholly-owned subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Co, to the Company by December 15th.The company also holds equity in many other companies like Reliance Communication Ltd, Siemens, Dr Reddys, Glaxo, Karur Vysya Bank, TCS, Bharat Electronics, BASF India, and IDBI. Most of the above are long- term investments and the acquisition cost of the total quoted equity held by the company is just around Rs.7.11 crores. Management is very conservative and not known to large scale portfolio churning. The portfolio consists of a 20% holding in KSB Pumps and in companies like Infosys, Siemens, TCS, Karur Vysya Bank and others. In 2022-23, New Holding and Trading Co Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary got merged with the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd share price today?

The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6325 today.

What is the Market Cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd is ₹1059.97 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd is 55.55 and 1.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd is ₹4212.35 and ₹8300 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd?

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.20%, 3 Years at 61.16%, 1 Year at 45.16%, 6 Month at -2.40%, 3 Month at -2.47% and 1 Month at -13.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.17 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 31.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

