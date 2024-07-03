Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.48
6.61
6.26
7.41
5.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.48
6.61
6.26
7.41
5.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.14
27.33
23.71
13.14
19.05
Total Income
38.62
33.94
29.97
20.55
24.27
Total Expenditure
0.54
0.62
0.33
0.57
0.47
PBIDT
38.08
33.31
29.64
19.98
23.81
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
38.08
33.31
29.64
19.98
23.81
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.88
2.3
1.71
1.08
1.15
Deferred Tax
-0.14
-0.21
0.55
0.1
0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
37.34
31.22
27.38
18.81
22.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
37.34
31.22
27.38
18.81
22.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
37.34
31.22
27.38
18.81
22.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
222.78
186.28
163.35
107.79
128.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.68
1.68
1.68
1.75
1.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
694.89
503.93
473.48
269.63
456.13
PBDTM(%)
694.89
503.93
473.48
269.63
456.13
PATM(%)
681.38
472.31
437.38
253.84
429.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.