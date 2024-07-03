iifl-logo-icon 1
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.48

6.61

6.26

7.41

5.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.48

6.61

6.26

7.41

5.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.14

27.33

23.71

13.14

19.05

Total Income

38.62

33.94

29.97

20.55

24.27

Total Expenditure

0.54

0.62

0.33

0.57

0.47

PBIDT

38.08

33.31

29.64

19.98

23.81

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

38.08

33.31

29.64

19.98

23.81

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.88

2.3

1.71

1.08

1.15

Deferred Tax

-0.14

-0.21

0.55

0.1

0.23

Reported Profit After Tax

37.34

31.22

27.38

18.81

22.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

37.34

31.22

27.38

18.81

22.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

37.34

31.22

27.38

18.81

22.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

222.78

186.28

163.35

107.79

128.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.68

1.68

1.68

1.75

1.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

694.89

503.93

473.48

269.63

456.13

PBDTM(%)

694.89

503.93

473.48

269.63

456.13

PATM(%)

681.38

472.31

437.38

253.84

429.69

