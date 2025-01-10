Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.68
1.68
1.68
1.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
475.95
360.83
388.08
296.31
Net Worth
477.63
362.51
389.76
297.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.58
17.47
24.91
7.56
Total Liabilities
508.21
379.98
414.67
305.55
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
502.36
374.42
407.94
304.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.53
-1.16
-0.06
-0.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.04
0.32
1.13
0.63
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-0.26
-0.12
-0.13
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.37
-1.22
-1.08
-1.01
Cash
1.41
1.73
1.83
1.48
Total Assets
503.24
374.99
409.7
305.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.