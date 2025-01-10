iifl-logo-icon 1
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

5,980
(0.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.68

1.68

1.68

1.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

475.95

360.83

388.08

296.31

Net Worth

477.63

362.51

389.76

297.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

30.58

17.47

24.91

7.56

Total Liabilities

508.21

379.98

414.67

305.55

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

502.36

374.42

407.94

304.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.53

-1.16

-0.06

-0.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.04

0.32

1.13

0.63

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-0.26

-0.12

-0.13

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.37

-1.22

-1.08

-1.01

Cash

1.41

1.73

1.83

1.48

Total Assets

503.24

374.99

409.7

305.55

