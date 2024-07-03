iifl-logo-icon 1
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Quarterly Results

6,070
(-1.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.83

1.31

0.58

1.64

1.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.83

1.31

0.58

1.64

1.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.68

9.61

11.83

10.8

13.53

Total Income

18.51

10.92

12.41

12.44

15.13

Total Expenditure

0.21

0.33

0.26

0.24

0.16

PBIDT

18.29

10.59

12.15

12.2

14.97

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

18.29

10.59

12.15

12.2

14.97

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.08

0.06

-0.06

0.19

-0.71

Deferred Tax

0

-0.04

0.08

0.07

0

Reported Profit After Tax

18.22

10.58

12.12

11.94

15.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18.22

10.58

12.12

11.94

15.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18.22

10.58

12.12

11.94

15.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

108.71

63.11

72.34

71.27

93.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.68

1.68

1.68

1.68

1.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

477.54

808.39

2,094.82

743.9

935.62

PBDTM(%)

477.54

808.39

2,094.82

743.9

935.62

PATM(%)

475.71

807.63

2,089.65

728.04

980

Indl.& Prud.Inv.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd

