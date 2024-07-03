Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.83
1.31
0.58
1.64
1.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.83
1.31
0.58
1.64
1.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.68
9.61
11.83
10.8
13.53
Total Income
18.51
10.92
12.41
12.44
15.13
Total Expenditure
0.21
0.33
0.26
0.24
0.16
PBIDT
18.29
10.59
12.15
12.2
14.97
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
18.29
10.59
12.15
12.2
14.97
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.08
0.06
-0.06
0.19
-0.71
Deferred Tax
0
-0.04
0.08
0.07
0
Reported Profit After Tax
18.22
10.58
12.12
11.94
15.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.22
10.58
12.12
11.94
15.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.22
10.58
12.12
11.94
15.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
108.71
63.11
72.34
71.27
93.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.68
1.68
1.68
1.68
1.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
477.54
808.39
2,094.82
743.9
935.62
PBDTM(%)
477.54
808.39
2,094.82
743.9
935.62
PATM(%)
475.71
807.63
2,089.65
728.04
980
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.