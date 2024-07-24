AGM 23/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of Industrial & Prudential Investment Co. Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at the registered office of the Company has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR); Register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed w.e.f 13-09-2024 till 23-09-2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Pursuant to provisions of regulation 30(2) of LODR, 2015, enclosed Annual Report of the Company along with Notice of AGM for the FY 2023-24 which is being sent through electronic mode to the members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ RTA/ Depository participants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024) Pursuant to provisions of regulation 30 of SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of 108th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 at 11.30 AM (IST). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)