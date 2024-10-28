Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

INDUSTRIAL & PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidate Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of auditors for the corresponding period. In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Industrial Prudential and Investment Company Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today has, inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Un-audited Financial Results and 2. Resignation of Director - Mr Debanjan Mandal (DIN 00469622), Independent Director of the Company, vide his intimation dated 23/10/2024 has tendered his resignation as the Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01st November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

INDUSTRIAL & PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review report and other matters as specified. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of Industrial & Prudential Investment Co. Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at the registered office of the Company has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR); Appointment of new director and completion of tenure of existing director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 4 Apr 2024

INDUSTRIAL & PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 02nd May 2024 to consider and approve inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors report. Pursuant to our window closure notice dated 23rd March 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for all directors/officers/designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after announcement of financial results i.e upto 04th May 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the above on records. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 04/04/2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors (Board) of Industrial & Prudential Investment Co. Ltd. (Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., May 02, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Financial Results i. Considered and approved Audited Standalone Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Results; Considered and approved Audited Consolidated Financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report on the Consolidated Financial Results. 2. Consider and recommend Final Dividend for F.Y 2023-24 The Board of Directors at its Board meeting has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 90/- (subject to deduction of tax at source) i.e 900% per equity share for FY 2023-24. The Board approved audited financial results i.e standalone and consolidated financial results for financial year ended 31-03-2024. The Board at its meeting held today has recommended a dividend of Rs.90 per equity share, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual general meeting. The record date for payment of dividend and date of AGM shall be decided and informed to the stock exchange in due course. Board approves audited financial results for FY 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 27 Dec 2023