Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd Summary

The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company, established in August, 1913 is a Mumbai based 90-year-old investment company. It is a zero debt company and along with its 100% subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Company has an excellent equity investment portfolio. The Company, being an NBFC, is engaged primarily in investments in equity shares for long-term value creation for the stakeholders. In 2000, the Company transferred 17,28,000 shares held by the companys wholly-owned subsidiary, New Holding & Trading Co, to the Company by December 15th.The company also holds equity in many other companies like Reliance Communication Ltd, Siemens, Dr Reddys, Glaxo, Karur Vysya Bank, TCS, Bharat Electronics, BASF India, and IDBI. Most of the above are long- term investments and the acquisition cost of the total quoted equity held by the company is just around Rs.7.11 crores. Management is very conservative and not known to large scale portfolio churning. The portfolio consists of a 20% holding in KSB Pumps and in companies like Infosys, Siemens, TCS, Karur Vysya Bank and others. In 2022-23, New Holding and Trading Co Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary got merged with the Company.