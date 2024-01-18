|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|90
|900
|Final
|Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors (Board) of Industrial & Prudential Investment Co. Ltd. (Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., May 02, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following business: Consider and recommend Final Dividend for F.Y 2023-24 The Board of Directors at its Board meeting has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 90/- (subject to deduction of tax at source) i.e 900% per equity share for FY 2023-24.
